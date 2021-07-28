Frank Joseph Salas Guzman has been convicted of murdering Pyung Sik Le following a Change of Plea hearing this morning in Judge Lamorena’s courtroom.

According to the Office of the Attorney General of Guam, the defendant will serve a life sentence at the Department of Corrections. He also must pay $23,000 in restitution.

"The defendant admitted to intentionally killing Mr. Lee before stealing his car and eventually abandoning it along a northern pipeline where it was located by police," the release states.

The victim’s family was informed throughout the case and consulted during plea agreement negotiations.

“The people are content knowing the defendant took responsibility for his crime and that he will serve a life sentence," said Prosecuting Attorney Sean Brown.

"The defendant can take the steps necessary to learn from this terrible mistake and may have a chance at becoming a contributing member of society if he shows remarkable rehabilitation and proves it during a parole hearing after serving his sentence."

Although the defendant will serve a life sentence, under Guam law, the defendant will be eligible for parole after 15 years, Brown stated.

The victim’s family has the right to submit their views to the parole board on any requests for parole, according to the press release.