An emergency meeting was held Wednesday morning by the Guam Education Board, hours before students returned from Christmas break, to select an acting superintendent until its newly-appointed superintendent finishes his onboarding.

Current deputy superintendent for finance for the Guam Department of Education, Franklin Cooper-Nurse, was nominated and appointed as acting superintendent. Before the vote was cast, however, board member Peter Alecxis Ada had a pressing question for his colleagues.

“I was under the assumption that prior to the interview and boarding … it was asked of the previous superintendent could stay for the transition. All of a sudden, we hear that he left the department on Friday shortly after that vote was taken. Can someone explain to me what happened?” Ada asked.

Acting GDOE Superintendent Francis Santos was appointed July 16, 2022, and handed in his resignation to the board Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, once the new superintendent was chosen.

“The reason we declared the emergency yesterday was because of the resignation of the superintendent, Francis Santos, on Friday. So, Friday was his last day,” GEB Chairperson Mary Okada said.

Ada said that he still didn’t understand why there was no one already appointed for the transition period.

“Where did things fall between the time that he was appointed? I’m asking that,” said Ada. “I had thought it was agreed upon. That was my (understanding). I could be wrong. I’d like to just know what happened?”

According to Okada, the board forgot to account for the onboarding process of the new superintendent. So they were left with no one as acting superintendent, only hours before students returned to the classroom.

“I don’t know,” Okada responded. “But that’s why, after hearing that Friday, I prepared the document for the emergency meeting and that’s where we are today.”

Cooper-Nurse was appointed the acting superintendent of public schools for a 30-day period.