Fraud defendant seeks probation, no jail time

Kimberly "Casey" Conner, 60, has asked a federal judge to toss out the sentencing guidelines and impose a term of probation instead of prison time for his guilty plea to conspiring to commit health care fraud and conspiring to engage in monetary transactions with proceeds of specific unlawful activity.

Conner, in a sentencing memorandum filed in the District Court of Guam by his attorney John Terlaje, noted the plea agreement he signed in October 2019 stated the government agreed to impose a sentence of imprisonment between 68 and 78 months.

The U.S. Probation Office has recommended a sentence of 97 months – or eight years and one month – imprisonment.

Health care fraud

Clifford Shoemake, 63, Nicholas Shoemake, 31, and Conner were charged in connection with a health care fraud scheme. The defendants admitted to defrauding the federal government of more than $10.8 million.

The defendants pleaded guilty to conspiring to commit health care fraud and conspiring to engage in money laundering. Each charge carries a penalty of not more than 10 years behind bars and a maximum fine of $250,000.

According to the plea agreements, between March 11, 2010, and March 21, 2014, the defendants conspired to commit health care fraud and devised a scheme or plan to defraud a health care benefit program.

Conner was the CEO and part owner of Guam Medical Transport, Clifford Shoemake was the firm's president, and Nicholas Shoemake was one of its employees.

Conner contends the 68- to 78-month proposed sentence is excessive and a term of probation would allow him to spend more time with his children and seven grandchildren in the states.

Terlaje said his client, who lives in Saipan, is a well-respected member of the community with no criminal record and will have to suffer the "stigma" of a felony conviction for the rest of his life.

"(Conner's) conduct has been unintended, neglectful but minimal, and he has chosen to accept responsibility for his actions and acknowledges that there are consequences," said Terlaje. "A lengthy prison sentence will have no general deterrent or preventive effect on fraudulent billing to Medicare."