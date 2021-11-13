The fraud trial of Mark Smith, former Guam Housing and Urban Renewal Authority attorney, started in the District Court of Guam on Friday after weeks of delays during jury selection.

Smith is charged with wire fraud and money laundering in connection with rental payments under the Section 8 housing program.

Federal prosecutor William Doolittle and defense attorney Mike Phillips presented opening statements to the jury before Chief Judge Ramona Manglona.

“This case is about a lawyer who lied so he could keep being a landlord. It really is that simple,” Doolittle said. “The United States intends to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the defendant, Mark Smith, an attorney, lied about and hid his interest in some rental property so that he could, I think the phrase is, double dip.

"He wanted to be the attorney for Guam’s public housing agency, which most of you know as GHURA. Under that arrangement, he would provide legal advice to GHURA and charge them legal fees for that work. So, that’s the first dip," he said.

Smith is accused of receiving housing payments through his friend, Glenn Wong, despite his conflict of interest as GHURA counsel.

“The defendant also was a landlord under GHURA’s Section 8 rental assistance program. That program is paid for by HUD. Mr. Smith, as a Section 8 landlord would receive housing assistance payments (HAP),” Doolittle said.

As a landlord, Smith would continue to receive HAP and remaining rent from his tenants, Doolittle said, adding Smith's role as a landlord and legal counsel cannot coexist.

"You can’t do both at the same time," he said.

The case further alleges Smith used Wong, a flight attendant, to conceal Smith's ownership of rental properties being rented under the Section 8 program.

“The evidence will show that this transfer was only fiction on paper. Mr. Smith still had his interests in the properties, in the contracts, and in the HAP payments themselves," he added.

However, Phillips argued that his client is innocent.

“Probably the most important fact is Mr. Smith sold his properties to Mr. Wong,” said Phillips. “GHURA approved the assignment. So, the sale of the property then goes to GHURA. Mr. Smith was the landlord. He didn’t hide it. He went to GHURA and said you have lots of evidence where GHURA made all kinds of mistakes maybe in the eyes of HUD.”

Phillips contends his client did disclose the conflict to leadership at GHURA at the time.

“My client is still not guilty because he has to have the intent to deceive and cheat … and that’s what you have to find. They just decided to pick on Mark Smith. They all knew that my client was a landlord. They all knew. There is no deceit,” he said.

“I respectfully suggest that when you hear all the evidence, and you maintain the presumption of innocence that at the very end you are going to see that there’s just no way. How else can two people like my client and Glenn do it," Phillips said.

"Would they not start with conveying the property, would they not say 'I’m going to give you a few years to get a loan,' would they not say you got one year and after that you take over the utilities, would they not sign a promissory note, would they not enter into a purchase agreement? Every single thing that they will present to you is exactly what you do when you do things legally.”

The first trial in the case ended in a mistrial.

The case against Wong was dismissed after he died earlier this year.

Trial continues Monday with the government witnesses set to testify.