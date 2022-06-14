John Walker, the primary owner of Guam-based Hansen Helicopters Inc., will have to wait two months for his trial to be completed in the District Court of Guam.

Federal prosecutors accused Walker of circumventing U.S. aviation safety regulations to maximize profits.

The trial started in February before Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood.

During a status hearing Monday, the parties discussed the trial delay, which occurred after a jury member fell ill, and other scheduling conflicts were reported to the court.

The trial is expected to continue in mid-August.

Prosecutors told the court that they have three more witnesses set to testify, which should only take three days, according to Assistant U.S. Attorney Marie Miller.

“We are at the very end,” said Tydingco-Gatewood.

Charges against Walker include multiple counts of conspiracy to defraud the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board.

Hansen operated aerial tours and tuna-spotting services for international fishing operations and provided charter services for federal agencies to locations in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands otherwise inaccessible by air.