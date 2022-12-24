Fraudulent SNAP use tied to COVID-19 hardships

The COVID-19 pandemic impacted far more than just the health of the island people. It also hit the community at its core, with many struggling to make ends meet.

Increases to the cost of living on island, according to the Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services, has pushed some to misuse federal assistance under the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

The local health emergency was declared in March 2020. The months that followed brought severe disruption to the livelihoods of many island residents. People lost jobs and found themselves turning to the government for assistance.

"These are mostly non-SNAP recipients. When they lost their jobs, they went to public assistance to augment whatever they had left,” DPHSS spokesperson Grace Bordallo told The Guam Daily Post.

The hardships brought on by inflation, the loss of income and the increased cost of living, according to DPHSS, has resulted in an increase of fraudulent use of SNAP funds by some recipients.

Since the start of the pandemic, 11 SNAP recipients have been suspended temporarily or terminated as a result of misuse.

Since 2020, DPHSS also has seen an increase in the overall number of recipients under the nutritional assistance program.

"In FY 2020, there are 58,516 number of eligible (members) and 20,205 number of households (“household” means one SNAP case, regardless of the number of members in a household or case). In FY 2021, there are 68,836 number of eligible (members) and 23,963 number of households or cases," Bordallo said.

Comparing the two years in terms of the number of eligible residents, the increase in fiscal year 2021 from FY 2020 is 10,320. There also was an increase of 3,758 eligible households in FY 2021 from FY 2020.

"The Bureau of Economic Security (BES) assumes that the majority, if not all, for the increase of SNAP cases in FY 2021 are 'SNAP first-timers' because of the effects brought about by COVID-19,” Bordallo said, referencing temporary increases in income caps approved by Congress as a way to assist Americans who suffered financially during the pandemic.