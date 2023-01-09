Free Christmas tree chipping begins today

The Christmas season is over and many people have taken down their trees. But instead of tossing them out with the rest of the green waste, the Guam Department of Agriculture Forestry and Soil Resources Division is offering an environmentally friendly alternative starting today: tree chipping.

“We are hoping that people don’t burn their trees or try to start a bonfire because wildfire season is starting up. And once the rain stops, it’s going to be really easy for the wildfires to start again and to catch,” program coordinator Odyessa San Nicolas told The Guam Daily Post.

San Nicolas said the division is ready to turn unwanted Christmas trees into mulch and people can trade in a Christmas tree for a native tree of their choosing.

“We have a chipper, so you can bring it in, … or we can offer you a native tree. Our nursery is filled with native trees and our guys will find the perfect tree that will fit in your property,” San Nicolas said.

“We have a big variety of trees that would sit better in a limestone soil or if you need a tree for erosion control, like a flooding area."

Residents also can collect the mulch for personal use.

“If anyone wants to get mulch for their home or garden, we will be able to do that as well. So, just bring a bag and a shovel so you can get your own share,” San Nicolas said.

The Guam Department of Agriculture is asking residents bring their Christmas trees to 163 Dairy Road in Mangilao. Hours are: Monday through Friday, Jan. 9 to Jan. 18, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Trees must be completely clean and free of ornaments, lights, tinsel and other decorations.