Local residents can now take advantage of a new federal program that provides four free COVID-19 home tests to Americans through the mail.

The Joint Information Center confirmed the island’s inclusion in the new benefit, hours after social media messages began circulating about a website that went live for people to request the tests.

Guam residents can order online at COVIDtests.gov or https://special.usps.com/testkits.

The tests will begin shipping in late January. Mailing addresses may only be used once.

Limiting how many times an address can be used to ship free home tests presents a problem for island families, many of whom live in multi-generational homes with parents, siblings and children all sharing a single street address or post office box to receive mail. Local residents may also share a single post office box even when living in separate homes.

Additionally, guidance from the U.S. Postal Service states: “Orders cannot be placed using a Commercial Mail Receiving Agency or General Delivery address.”

According to USPS, general delivery is a mail service for those without a permanent address, and is also used by customers who want a post office box when one is not available.

The governor's spokesperson, Krystal Paco-San Agustin, in response to questions from The Guam Daily Post, acknowledged the rules for the new program could mean not every member of a local household may be able to get a home test mailed to them.

“There will be opportunities to address recommendations for improvement and we will definitely make the case. We are confident we aren't the only jurisdiction with this problem,” Paco-San Agustin said.

Those who test positive for COVID-19 using a home test “must” report results within 24 hours to the Department of Public Health and Social Services, JIC stated. Submissions are to be made via email to dphss.surveillance@dphss.guam.gov, and in addition to the positive result should include the resident’s full name, date of birth and date of the test.

COVID-19-positive patients must isolate at home or in a government facility for either five or 10 days, depending on one’s vaccination status or whether they are presenting symptoms of COVID-19.

According to JIC, those in isolation should:

• Eat in a separate room or area; use a separate bedroom; use a separate bathroom. If sharing a bathroom, clean and disinfect after each use.

• Avoid sharing personal items – dishes, cups/glasses, silverware, towels, bedding or electronics (e.g., cellphone).

• Wear a face mask.

• Wash hands often, using soap and water, or hand sanitizer; avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

• Clean and disinfect “high touch” surfaces and items every day (tables, doorknobs, light switches, handles, desks, toilets, faucets, sinks and electronics).