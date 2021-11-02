The Guam Visitors Bureau is preparing to roll out a million dollar incentive program to pay for tourists who need a negative COVID-19 test in order to avoid quarantines upon their return home.

At a meeting of the bureau’s board of directors, officials touted the convenience and scope of the visitor benefit, which affords polymerase chain reaction, or PCR tests, to verify tourists are not infected with the disease that has caused global economic disruptions and public health emergencies.

GVB has committed $153,000 for the program so far, reported Josie Villanueva, GVB’s director of finance and administration. That money will be used to contract several local clinics to participate.

Testing sites include the Tumon vaccination clinic, which was opened during the bureau’s Air V&V initiative. That arrivals incentive created travel packages for American expatriates, and eventually foreign nationals to come to Guam and receive COVID-19 vaccines.

Another partner clinic will be located in a shopping mall, GVB disclosed.

Informational flyers about the available service, and digital portals that track the ever-changing requirements from countries like Japan and South Korea will help keep visitors informed about what they need to do to prepare for their return flight home, Nadine Leon Guerrero, GVB’s director of global marketing said.

Results are expected within 48 hours of one’s test, and health care partners are prepared to comply with the standards laid out by national governments of Guam’s source markets.

“We showed them the forms and they’re aware of it, and they’re prepared to fill out those forms. They’re also prepared to make copies of the (identifications), providing copies of their results, as well as their airline tickets – because we want to make sure that we’re paying for our visitors,” Leon Guerrero said.

Multiple clinics are being utilized so local patients can continue to be seen, and because it’s unlikely one, single site can handle the demand of hundreds of visitors being tested on a single day, she added.

But the $1 million budget is only expected to last through the early part of next year, officials confirmed. Exactly how long, however, depends on how quickly visitors come to Guam.

About 5,000 tests can be purchased, administered and analyzed with that amount. Travel agents and source markets are being advised the benefit is only being offered as funds are available.

GVB is hoping to extend the program, and has met with officials from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to see if federal relief is available to use.

“We will see if they’re able,” Leon Guerrero said.