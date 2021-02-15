Free COVID-19 vaccinations will be given from Tuesday through Saturday, Feb. 20., from 1 to 7 p.m. at the University of Guam Calvo Field House in Mangilao.

Doses being administered:

• Pfizer-BioNTech dose 1.

• Moderna first dose will not be administered.

• Moderna & Pfizer-BioNTech dose 2

What you need:

• Bring your COVID-19 immunization card (dose 2 patients).

• Bring a valid photo ID to your appointment.

Eligibility category:

• 55 years and older.

• Health care workers.

• Local and federal law enforcement personnel.

• Child care center employees.

• Mayors, vice mayors and mayoral staff.

• Funeral home, mortuary and cemetery staff.

• Service providers contracted with the Department of Public Health and Social Services Division of Senior Citizens providing direct patient or client care such as transportation for medical appointments, homebound meals, in-home services, caregiver servicers, case management, shelter care, adult day care.

• Others providing direct services.

• Others who are due for dose two of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Other instructions:

Residents are advised to schedule an appointment online via Eventbrite.

When you have scheduled an appointment, print out your ticket and bring it to your scheduled vaccination appointment.

If you do not have a printout of your ticket, you may be turned away if proof is not provided.

To schedule an appointment online, go to:

• Tuesday: https://tinyurl.com/liberategu0216

• Wednesday: https://tinyurl.com/liberategu0217

• Thursday: https://tinyurl.com/liberategu0218

• Friday: https://tinyurl.com/liberategu0219

• Saturday: https://tinyurl.com/liberategu0220