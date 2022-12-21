Free designated driver program being offered through holidays

A designated driver program, known as Safe Drive Home, will be offering free rides throughout the holiday season.

Starting Wednesday, the Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness Center, in partnership with nonprofit peer-based recovery group Tohge Inc. Guam, will be offering Safe Drive Home to help the community celebrate responsibly during the holidays.

"If you've had too much to drink, please do not risk your life and the lives of others on the road. Help us protect you and your loved ones by getting a safe ride home from one of our designated drivers," GBHWC Director Theresa Arriola said in a press release.

The free program is operational from 6 p.m. through 6 a.m., starting Wednesday, Dec. 21, and running through Monday, Jan. 2, 2023.

The designated drivers will be from Tohge Inc., Guam's only peer-run recovery community, according to the release.

"We at Tohge Inc. are so honored for the opportunity to work alongside GBHWC in keeping others safe this holiday season, especially those who are feeling alone and helpless," said Tohge Executive Director Brian Hahn.

To request a designated driver from Safe Drive Home, you can call the following numbers:

988, the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.

671-787-WARM (9726) or 671-686-WARM (9726), the Tohge Warmline.

Statistics

A GBHWC release also cited statistics from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, which stated, "Every day, about 32 people in the U.S. die in drunk driving crashes."

It also said in 2020, 11,564 people died in alcohol-impaired driving traffic deaths, which was a 14% increase from 2019.

"All deaths were preventable," the release stated before stating it is illegal to drive with a blood alcohol concentration over 0.08%.

Guam Police Department Officer Morgan Reyes wrote in her column for The Guam Daily Post earlier this month that between 2018 and 2021 Guam has averaged three traffic-related fatalities in the month of December.