Drug overdoses are a clear and present danger to public health, public safety and national security throughout the United States, the Drug Enforcement Administration said, and in an effort to tackle that danger, the DEA is hosting an event for National Prescription Drug Take Back Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at several locations.

This initiative encourages the public to dispose of unused or expired medications as a way to prevent medication abuse and opioid addiction, the agency stated in a press release.

The event will be hosted at the following locations:

• Agana Shopping Center (center court).

• Main base exchange at Andersen Air Force Base.

• Dededo Senior Citizens Center.

• Guam Premier Outlets.

• Navy Exchange on Naval Base Guam.

During the course of this event, the DEA will not accept any needles or syringes, whether they are new or used. Electronic cigarettes and vape pens, also known as e-cigarette devices, will not be collected, the agency said in the release.