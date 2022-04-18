Free employment workshops start Monday

Job hunting may become a little easier with the help of the University of Guam’s upcoming free employment workshops.

The training begin Monday, April 18, and will cover a range of topics to help job seekers get ahead in the local market.

With Guam's economy starting to open back up, there's been a push by higher learning institutions such as UOG to help build the island's workforce back up.

“That’s one of the intents, to try and get everyone back to some normalcy of employment,” said Sallie McDonald, program coordinator of the UOG Career Development Office.

On Monday, a resume writing workshop will show participants how to construct an effective resume.

Writing a resume can be difficult, especially for those who have never built one before. The resume workshop gives insight into what employers look for in a resume to secure an interview.

Tuesday, the focus shifts to application processing. Participants will learn how to properly fill in a job application and receive help in applying for jobs on the spot.

Wednesday, participants will learn how to dress for success. The workshop focuses on the dos and don’ts of dressing up for an interview and how to dress to impress a potential employer.

The workshops wrap up Thursday with mock job interviews. Participants will learn about different types of interviews and how to be ready through practice interviews.

All the workshops be held at the UOG Student Center dining hall. They start at 10 a.m. and end at 3:30 p.m. Space is limited and interested participants must register to secure a seat.

Registration forms can be found at forms.office.com/r/UVKyz1xbn1 or residents can receive more information via the Career Development Office, at 671-735-2233.

The workshops are being held in advance of an in-person job fair hosted by UOG on April 27 at the UOG Calvo Field House.

This is UOG's first in-person job fair since the pandemic began, and employers are looking to hire.

"A lot of the employers are interested in employing people, we even have an off-island Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard which is traveling to employ many folks at their organization,” McDonald said.

The growing number of employers who will be participating in the job fair include:

DZSP 21 LLC

GuamTemps Inc.

Dusit Thani Guam Resort

Bank of Guam

Hilton Guam Resort & Spa

Crowne Plaza

Jamaican Grill

Holiday Resort

Garden Villa

Alupang Beach Resort

Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility

Guam Department of Education

Geo-Engineering & Testing Inc.

Jobseekers are encouraged to dress professionally and bring copies of resumés and cover letters, as there will be onsite interviews conducted.