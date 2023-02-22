Free health clinic for students held at JFK

In order to attend a public school, students need to meet certain requirements to ensure the health and safety of all on campus. But, for some, it is difficult to afford the high cost of medical services.

With this in mind, the Todu Guam Foundation organizes outreach clinics, including one held Tuesday at John F. Kennedy High School.

“We’re here because there’s a need for students to receive both vaccines and TB screening, or tuberculosis screening, and physical exams. Guam law requires that in order for children to attend school, they have to meet certain health requirements upon entry to campus,” Dr. Delores Lee, family medicine physician and clinical director of Todu Guam Foundation, told The Guam Daily Post.

The foundation is holding the clinics in cooperation with the Guam Department of Education.

“Honestly, I just saw a child ... who hasn’t been in school for two years because they haven’t met the health requirements to attend school and that is very heartbreaking," said Lee. "That’s why we are very committed to our mission in providing what we can at no cost to the patient.”

Across America, education officials were baffled by the number of students who were absent from school during the COVID-19 pandemic. On Guam, student no-shows were also a problem.

According to GDOE officials, many parents shared their concerns at the time over the health and safety of their children in schools and were given the option of online instruction.

Now that all students are back to in-person classes, health remains a priority, and education officials are trying to get students back on track with their education as well their medical requirements.

“The students that we’re seeing today have actually been identified by the wonderful nurses here at JFK … as not meeting the health requirements for school. … These families have to meet these requirements by a certain time. If not, the child would not be able to attend school," Lee said.

The foundation's relationship with the local government also allows it to provide the "important" services, Lee said.

“In addition to that, because Todu Guam is able to give vaccines because we’re a part of the Vaccines For Children program with (the Department of Public Health and Social Services), we’re also able to provide regular childhood and adolescent vaccines that are needed. So, it’s not just what’s required by law, but we’re really trying to help these families get these children up to date with all of their health needs," she said.

Uninsured and underinsured

For some of these kids, not being up to date on their shots or other health needs is beyond the student’s control. According to Lee, a number of island residents and low-income families are unable to afford the high cost of insurance or are underinsured.

“It’s not just for the uninsured. Our mission is for the underinsured (too). So you can have insurance, but sometimes you still have a very difficult time accessing health care because you may have a high deductible. Believe it or not, your insurance plan may not cover the TB screening. It may not cover the vaccine or the administration fee for the vaccine," said Lee.

Although the outreach clinic is free to the students, there are costs associated with running the mobile clinic, which Todu Guam’s donors have helped to cover.

“We are very thankful to our donors (and) to our community partnerships that we have. That allows us to provide this without charging the patient a cent,” she said.

The turnout for the first day of exams was excellent, Lee said, and clinic workers were able to help a lot of students.

“This is just our first day of physical exams. We’re actually going to be here at JFK another two days,” Lee said.

The clinic will be at JFK Thursday, Feb. 23, and Tuesday, Feb. 28, to administer more exams and vaccines.

“We’ve been at it for over a month now and we’re going to continue to do this all the way through April and probably early May," Lee said.