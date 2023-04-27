Free immunization clinic for kids this weekend at Micronesia Mall

The COVID-19 pandemic is winding down and now the Department of Public Health and Social Services is trying to get Guam’s youth back on track with immunizations against other diseases, as immunization rates around the world have plummeted and the travel season nears.

National Infant Immunization Week takes place every year around this time, in anticipation of the end of the school year and the start of summer activities that can bring exposure to a number of vaccine-preventable diseases. The proactive approach on island has been DPHSS' immunization outreach clinic, an annual event that was disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic over the last three years.

“So even though school is winding down, all these other vaccine-preventable diseases could always be reintroduced into the community,” said Annette Aguon, DPHSS acting chief public health officer. “We are known as a travel hub. … We don’t know if we are being exposed to these vaccine-preventable diseases that are airborne, like measles, influenza. And so we want to just encourage people throughout the year to please make sure their child’s immunizations are up to date. They are the most vulnerable, their immune systems are still developing.”

The pandemic contributed to a decline in vaccination rates worldwide as people shuttered in their homes and minimized exposure to vaccine-preventable diseases.

“Globally, immunization coverage rates have plummeted. We have really lost the momentum, we slid back on our coverage rates. So we are just trying in our island, across the nation, throughout the region and the world, to bring back these coverage rates to prevent the introduction of, like, measles, because that could spread quickly and it's very dangerous and can lead to hospitalization and even death,” Aguon said.

Clinic this weekend

Ahead of summer activities including travel, camps and even summer school, the DPHSS Immunization Program is hosting a free immunization outreach clinic this Saturday at the Micronesia Mall.

Parents must bring their child’s shot record, birth certificate, parent/guardian identification, power of attorney for legal guardians and parent authorization letter for authorized adults. Minors must be accompanied by a parent, legal guardian or authorized adult.

Children 4 to 18 who have no insurance, or are on Medicaid or MIP, will be able to receive free immunizations while supplies last, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, April 29, at the former GameStop location inside of the Micronesia Mall.

“Immunization– it does take a while for your body to respond to the vaccine. We say one to two weeks, but there are some of these routine child immunizations that it takes more than one or two shots. You need at least four doses of polio (vaccine), at least four to five shots for the vaccine that protects you against diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis, if you’re below 7,” she said.

Visitors to Guam may not know they are bringing a disease to the island because of a delay in the onset of symptoms, according to Aguon.

“There’s immunizations that we need to start getting now to protect ourselves for traveling in summer or having friends and family visiting from off-island, the mainland U.S. or a foreign country, which may be having vaccine-preventable diseases in their community and unknowingly bringing it over to Guam because they didn’t see anything until after the person had symptoms coming to Guam,” she continued.

Diseases like influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) have patterns or seasons when they appear on the island, but when COVID-19 hit Guam those disease patterns changed, according to Aguon.

“With COVID disrupting these normal disease patterns, we were having different illnesses happening at the same time,” said Aguon.

'Take advantage of this free service'

Guam has battled the pandemic for three years now, and one of its effects has been on the immune systems of residents.

“Having these multiple disease outbreaks on top of a pandemic, … our bodies normally try to build immunity by fighting something mild, but because COVID-19 disrupted different disease patterns it's kind of a domino effect,” Aguon said.

Our immunities have not gotten weaker, she clarified. Instead, the opportunities for natural immunity that our bodies would have built through exposure to mild disease were less in the last three years.

“So something that we used to be able to deal with on a regular basis that wasn’t as severe, we saw that impact with flu, RSV and COVID-19,” she said. “We want to now remind parents to please protect their children and get those immunizations.”

Vaccines to be offered at the immunization clinic include those for measles, mumps, rubella, diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis, and influenza. COVID-19 vaccines, TB tests and the chickenpox vaccine will not be available.

“Take advantage of this free service. If your child is behind, we want to work with you to get them up to date as quickly as possible. If your child is due, please bring them in so we can keep them on track. Again, it's just building that immunity, and making sure we try to prevent any serious illness or complications, especially if there is a medicine – vaccine is a medicine,” Aguon said. “Vaccines don’t just help the individual, they help the community.”