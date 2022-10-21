Free immunizations for older adults

Adults age 55 and older are invited to attend a free adult immunization outreach clinic.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Yigo Gym, as long as supplies last, the Department of Public Health and Social Services said in a press release.

Individuals with physical disabilities or those using walking aids, canes, crutches or walkers, will be moved to the front of the line, the department stated. Documentation of physical disability must be provided to be eligible for this accommodation.

“Vaccines that protect against all possible diseases are recommended for people of these ages” said Dr. Bob Leon Guerrero, DPHSS acting chief medical officer. “By doing so, the likelihood of contracting these diseases and the severity of any complications experienced is reduced.”

DPHSS is making an effort to collaborate with village mayors and is attempting to increase vaccination rates in response to a decline in the number of people getting vaccinated, the department said in the release.

Additionally, reaching those who have difficulties traveling to clinics is one of the goals of this effort, according to Leon Guerrero, who said one of the department's goals is to make the outreach clinics accessible to the community on a yearly basis.

The following vaccines will be available to eligible people based on their age and vaccination history:

All adults 55 years and older, regardless of insurance status, will receive an influenza, or flu shot.

Those who have no insurance, or are covered under Medicaid or MIP, or are underinsured, will receive a tetanus, diphtheria and pertussis, or Tdap; Shingrix; TWINRIX, Hepatitis A & B combination; and Pneumococcal vaccines.

Adults must bring a photo identification and a current shot record. Residents with questions can call the DPHSS Immunization Program at 671-735-7143 for more information.