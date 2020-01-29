Free legal services offered to heirs of deceased claimants

The Guam Bar Association's members will provide pro bono, or free, legal services called “Ta Fan Ayuda,” at the War Claims Processing Center in the old Hakubotan building in Tamuning.

The services will be available beginning Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. daily.

GBA's volunteer attorneys will be on site to assist families of deceased claimants who are already in receipt of letters of acknowledgment and/or decision letters from the Foreign Claims Settlement Commission and in need of probate services, GBA stated.

Attorneys will provide basic consultations and assist in completing any necessary affidavits or related documents necessary for summary distribution of estates under $75,000. Notary services will also be on site and provided by the Guam Election Commission.

“The GBA is committed to providing pro bono services to our island people. We have partnered with other organizations on different pro bono projects. This collaboration with the Government of Guam to assist the heirs of deceased war claimants furthers our mission to improve the administration of justice,” said Jacqueline T. Terlaje, GBA president.

Surviving heirs of deceased claimants who wish to receive pro bono services will be required to execute a waiver and release, and must also bring the following:

• Valid government ID or passport

• Claim/decision Letter from the Foreign Claims Settlement Commission

• Death certificate of claimant

• List of names and birth dates of all heirs of the deceased claimant

• A copy of the claimant’s last will, if any.

