Free lunch program expands to include breakfast

The Guam Department of Education Grab-N-Go School Meal Program has added Maria Ulloa Elementary School as a distribution site.

Additionally, the program will begin to offer both breakfast and lunch every weekday, except holidays, and will also distribute meals during spring break from April 6-10. The program has provided 10,000 meals a day for children ages 18 and below, regardless of what school they attend.

The 12 school distribution sites are:

• Astumbo Elementary School;

• F.B. Leon Guerrero Middle School;

• Maria Ulloa Elementary School;

• Wettengel Elementary School;

• Agana Heights Elementary School;

• B.P. Carbullido Elementary School;

• George Washington High School;

• John F. Kennedy High School;

• Jose Rios Middle School;

• Inarajan Elementary School;

• M.U. Lujan Elementary School; and

• Southern High School.

GDOE started the Grab-N-Go School Meals Program last week. The agency was able to get a waiver approved by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The program is available Monday through Friday, excluding holidays, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

To date, GDOE has distributed roughly 50,000 meals to students and families, officials stated.