Free lunch program expands to include breakfast

MEALS TO GO: With a long line of waiting cars, Nette Cruz hands out free lunches for students on March 23 at Wettengel Elementary School in Dededo. The lunches are being provided for students at various schools islandwide by the Guam Department of Education. David Castro/The Guam Daily Post

The Guam Department of Education Grab-N-Go School Meal Program has added Maria Ulloa Elementary School as a distribution site.

Additionally, the program will begin to offer both breakfast and lunch every weekday, except holidays, and will also distribute meals during spring break from April 6-10. The program has provided 10,000 meals a day for children ages 18 and below, regardless of what school they attend.

The 12 school distribution sites are:

• Astumbo Elementary School;

• F.B. Leon Guerrero Middle School;

• Maria Ulloa Elementary School;

• Wettengel Elementary School;

• Agana Heights Elementary School;

• B.P. Carbullido Elementary School;

• George Washington High School;

• John F. Kennedy High School;

• Jose Rios Middle School;

• Inarajan Elementary School;

• M.U. Lujan Elementary School; and

• Southern High School.

GDOE started the Grab-N-Go School Meals Program last week. The agency was able to get a waiver approved by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The program is available Monday through Friday, excluding holidays, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

To date, GDOE has distributed roughly 50,000 meals to students and families, officials stated.

