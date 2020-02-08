Free native plants workshop being held today

Guam residents can learn more about Guam’s native plants, their medicinal value and their role in their ecosystems in a workshop today.

The workshop will be held from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Feb. 8, at the Guam Department of Agriculture in Mangilao, according to a press release.

The Cooperative Extension & Outreach at the University of Guam and the Guam Department of Agriculture’s Forestry Division are hosting the workshop. It will focus specifically on the ifit (Intsia bijuga), dukduk (Artocarpus mariannensis), and sophora (Sophora tomentosa) trees.

Joseph Tuquero and Justin Santos of the Department of Agriculture will teach participants the plants’ common and scientific names, how to identify and propagate them, and their common uses. Tuquero is a UOG instructor as well as an extension agent and Santos is a forester.

"Native plants are important to the ecosystems of Guam as food sources and wildlife habitats," the press release states. "They also help reduce runoff that contaminates reefs, improve water quality in rivers and aquifers, and influence soil in ways nonnative plants cannot."

The cooperative program is researching Guam’s native plants for their medicinal properties, food production and environmental enhancement. In some cases, native Guam plants are not found anywhere else in the world.