Guam could extend its ongoing offer of free COVID-19 polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, tests for tourists through the end of March 2022.

The free PCR testing, which costs the Guam Visitors Bureau $175 per eligible visitor, is set to end in mid-December, when the program's $1 million funding is used up.

The free PCR testing started Nov. 1.

There are about 79 PCR tests for tourists daily, and this could soon increase to as many as 1,000 a day as airline bookings have gone up to 70% of capacity or more, Guam Visitors Bureau officials said.

GVB President Carl Gutierrez and GVB Vice President Gerry Perez on Wednesday told the members of the Recovery Task Force that the offer of free PCR testing should be extended for at least three months because it's working to attract tourists to Guam.

"We are a victim of our own success right now," Gutierrez told the task force, which the governor formed to help course Guam's economic recovery from the pandemic.

Competing destinations have also been offering free PCR tests for tourists before they return home. For many source markets like Korea and Japan, proof of a negative PCR test is required for returning citizens.

A free return PCR test means tourists either get to keep their $175 or spend it instead on local tours, shops and restaurants on Guam.

GVB asked and met with acting Gov. Josh Tenorio, Department of Public Health and Social Services Director Art San Agustin and other Adelup officials to provide more funding for the program and for DPHSS to perform up to 1,000 PCR tests for tourists per day.

Gutierrez said Adelup and DPHSS were inclined to support GVB with the program, but the bureau is awaiting a final decision.

"The PCR testing was a really big deal in terms of promoting Guam. It's a very sufficient competitive advantage as corroborated by members of the (familiarization) tour. The issue is the limited budget," Perez said.

A $1 million budget could cover about 5,714 PCR tests for tourists.

In December, for example, GVB could still have 2,673 free tests for tourists, but the bookings from the Korean market alone is at 2,382. The free testing is available to eligible tourists from Korea, Japan, the Philippines and other countries.

Gutierrez said the options to extend the program include pumping about $5 million more into the free PCR test program, or allowing DPHSS to provide up to 1,000 tests for tourists a day and then use its laboratory. GVB is looking at paying $50 per test.

'Light at the end of tunnel'

While annual arrivals are still below the record high 1.6 million visitors prior to the pandemic in fiscal 2019, Perez said there's some bit of "good news."

There's "emerging light at the end of the tunnel," he said, comparing the arrivals this year to last year.

Guam saw only about 60,343 arrivals in fiscal 2021, and Perez said the island could see about 198,000 tourists in 2022. GVB initially said forecasts for 2022 could be from 85,000 to 201,783.

Six airlines out of Korea have already confirmed or are flying startup schedules before the year ends, including the return of Asiana Airlines in December, or 18 years since it stopped flying the Guam route in 2003.

Perez also said if Guam maintains its low COVID-19 area risk score, it could prompt the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to bring Guam's travel safety risk down.

Despite the CDC's level 4 or highest risk rating for Guam, GVB believes Guam is still among the safest destinations, given its high vaccination rate, robust testing and treatment. CDC's current recommendation is to "get fully vaccinated before traveling to Guam."