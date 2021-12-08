Free procurement training available to residents, businesses

The Guam Procurement Technical Assistance Center is offering live webinars this month, with no cost to attend.

The events run from 10 to 11:30 a.m. and will be conducted via Zoom.

According to a release from PTAC, links to the live webinar and the webinar evaluation will be emailed to all registered attendees 15 minutes before the start of the webinar.

The upcoming schedule is:

•Dec. 9: Cybersecurity and federal contractor responsibilities. Discussions will include current Department of Defense requirements as well as the upcoming Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC), which has been redesigned and is now known as CMMC 2.0.

•Dec. 16: Procurement Integrated Enterprise Environment (PIEE). DoD vendors use the Wide-Area Workflow (WAWF) module in the Procurement Integrated Enterprise Environment (PIEE) system to create, submit, and track their invoices. Participants will learn how to setup an account and submit an invoice so vendors get paid on time.

•Dec. 23: FAR clauses explained. The Guam PTAC will demystify federal acquisition regulations, by explaining many of the common FAR clauses found in federal solicitations.

•Dec. 30: Government of Guam procurement. The Guam PTAC will explain GovGuam procurement, where to find opportunities, and how to submit bids.

Guam PTAC was established in 2008, and is funded in part by the Defence Logistics Agency, the center’s website states. They serve local businesses to be competitive in both the local and federal marketplaces.

(Daily Post Staff)