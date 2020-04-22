The Barrigada Mayor's Office together with Guåhan Sustainable Culture will be distributing free fresh produce to the residents of Barrigada by drive-thru at 5 p.m. Friday at the old Barrigada library while supplies last.

"This is the time when our community comes together to help one another," June Blas, Barrigada Mayor said.

Residents are asked to wear masks while they distribute the bags of vegetables.

Using some money raised through their GoFundMe campaign, Guåhan Sustainable Culture is looking to purchase more produce that could be distributed Friday, said Michelle Crisostomo, president of the nonprofit.

The group plans to distribute more than 50 bags of produce but is hoping to increase that number to 100 come Friday.

They are also seeking donations from local farmers to add to the bags of produce they currently have.

Although the distribution is currently for residents of Barrigada who are in need, others won't be turned away, Blas said.

Crisostomo said the nonprofit hopes to expand the program to the other villages as well.