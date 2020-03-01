Guam’s dog and cat owners are encouraged to get their pets vaccinated for rabies from 4-6 p.m. March 4 at the Ordot-Chalan Pago Mayor’s Office.

Rabies vaccination is a requirement to license dogs. In August, Department of Agriculture officials said the Animal Control Unit will start rounding up unleashed, unlicensed dogs in an effort to control the stray dog population.

Mayor Jessy Gogue is again partnering with the village Baha’is by providing space for the clinic. Baha’is have offered the clinic to the island since 1997, according to a news release.

Dr. Kevin Malakooti, who administers the rabies shots and certificates, said 93 dogs and five cats were vaccinated in 2019.

“It is very rewarding to see that so many people are serious about their pet’s health and the health of the island population,” said Malakooti.

Malakooti said the clinic is held during the annual Baha’i festive days of Ayyam-i-Ha, which are days when Baha’is around the world provide extra service to the community and worthy causes. One of the Baha’i teachings espouses kindness toward animals and of the station and capacity of animals having senses and feelings.

Gogue has been an animal welfare advocate in his village and an integral partner in the rabies clinic, providing the venue and assisting with the logistics, the release states. Local law requires all pets be vaccinated for rabies and licensed by the Department of Agriculture.

For residents who plan on going to the clinic, here’s a checklist of what’s needed:

• Dog must be on a leash with a collar or harness, or in a carrier.

• Cats must be in a carrier.

• Dogs and cats to be vaccinated must be 3 months of age or older

What is provided:

• A free rabies vaccination; a certificate of vaccination; water for pets.