A certified speech-language pathologist will discuss communication aspects for people with dementia and speech-language therapy at an upcoming meeting for caregivers of persons with dementia.

Dr. Clare Camacho will be the featured speaker at two of the upcoming sessions hosted by the Isa Psychological Services Center at the University of Guam.

The center, which launched in August in collaboration with the University of Guam School of Health’s Guam/Micronesia Geriatrics Workforce Enhancement Program, provides free support groups for caregivers, a service that will continue in November.

The sessions are free to partners, family members and other caregivers of persons with dementia throughout Micronesia. All support groups are client-centered and confidential.

The support groups are conducted remotely on Zoom during the pandemic.

November sessions:

Nov. 18: 6–8 p.m.

Nov. 21: 10 a.m.–noon.

Camacho also will be available after her presentations to answer questions from group participants.

What participants can expect

The support groups provide a safe place to share the stresses and challenges, successes and rewards of caring for a loved one with dementia with others who may be going through similar experiences, according to a press release.

The groups also provide a forum for caregivers to participate in presentations led by health care professionals and other community members with expertise in caring for persons with dementia.

The support groups are facilitated by clinical psychologist Dr. Iain Twaddle of Isa Psychological Services Center; Health Services of the Pacific social worker Rhoda Orallo, who holds a master’s in social work; and Isa counselor Nikolas Gutierrez, who holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology.

To sign up for a family caregiver online support group, call or email Nikolas Gutierrez at (671) 735-2883 or isa.tgss@triton.uog.edu or Rhoda Orallo (671) 735-3277 or nfcspmgr@teleguam.net.