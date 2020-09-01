The online support groups for family caregivers of persons with dementia hosted by the Isa Psychological Services Center at the University of Guam will continue in September.

The support groups will be conducted remotely on Zoom during the pandemic.

Two sessions will feature neurologist Dr. Ramel Carlos from the Neurology Clinic of Guam, who will present on the stages of dementia and the medications to help manage dementia symptoms.

The sessions are free to partners, family members, and other caregivers of persons with dementia throughout Micronesia. All support groups are client-centered and confidential.

September schedule:

Sept. 2, Wednesday: 6–8 p.m.

Sept. 5, Saturday: 10 a.m.–noon

Sept. 16, Wednesday: 6–8 p.m. (featuring Dr. Ramel Carlos)

Sept. 19, Saturday : 3–5 p.m.(featuring Dr. Ramel Carlos)

In addition, Dr. Carlos will be available after his presentations to answer questions from the group participants.

Safe place

The support groups provide a safe place to share the stresses and challenges, successes and rewards of caring for a loved one with dementia with others who may be going through similar experiences, the press release states.

The support groups launched in August in collaboration with the UOG School of Health’s Guam/Micronesia Geriatrics Workforce Enhancement Program. They will be held year-round on the first and third Wednesdays and Saturdays of each month at 6 p.m. on Wednesdays and 10 a.m. on Saturdays.

Isa Psychological Services Center counselors facilitate the discussions. They include: Samantha Uncangco and Nikolas Gutierrez, who each hold bachelor’s degrees in psychology; Health Services of the Pacific social worker Rhoda Orallo, who holds a master’s in social work; and clinical psychologist Dr. Iain Twaddle.

To sign up for the group, call or email Samantha Uncangco at (671) 735-2883 or isa@triton.uog.edu or Rhoda Orallo (671) 735-3277 or nfcspmgr@teleguam.net.