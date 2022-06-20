Free tools can be drone pilot’s compass

There are more than enough resources, many of them free, for local drone operators to avoid restricted airspace, including those near Guam’s military installations and airport.

A local company called 2cofly reached out to The Guam Daily Post to help share some of the tools available to residents and entrepreneurs who are looking to shoot drone footage for personal or commercial use. The offer came shortly after Andersen Air Force Base issued a statement saying its security forces “interdicted” an unauthorized, unmanned vehicle “within military airspace.”

The two operators were issued citations, and despite the interdiction, no injuries or property damage occurred, according to a release issued June 13. Violators can face up to $10,000 in fines, a video advisory from the base warns.

“One thing a lot of people need to recognize about the drone industry is that it is so brand new,” Greg Barnes, operations manager for 2cofly, told the Post in an interview, explaining federal rules for commercial drone pilots were adopted less than six years ago.

But free apps and web-based platforms exist that show Guam’s no-fly zones clearly, and can even complete the process to apply for conditional permits that allow residents to pilot drones in restricted airspace.

Barnes demonstrated how he uses Aloft, a free mobile phone app, to connect his existing federal credentials with features that can plan for shoots near military properties. Also important when pilots are considering a platform, he said, is whether maps clearly distinguish and define regulated areas for drones.

“There are places within, for example, a five-mile radius of the airport, where you’re allowed to fly up to a certain number of feet,” Barnes said, showing potential shooting locations that can be handled by a drone, so long as the aircraft doesn’t go above 50 feet.

Federal training, licensing and permitting may be required to varying degrees - depending on where and what a drone pilot is operating.

Dong Won Lee, a co-owner of 2cofly who handles drone operations, said conditional flight permits can be obtained easily for one-time shoots in a number of local properties initially listed as restricted. A similar process can also be completed with the military, he added.

While these certificates might be valid for a period as short as a few hours, Lee currently has several active certificates of authorization that cover the time frame of major projects, including at the airport. However, he said, in his experience, long-term agreements usually are tied to work done with the construction industry.

“For Andersen (Air Force Base), you need two types of authorizations,” Lee said. “So, even if you do get approval from the (Federal Aviation Administration), you still need to get approval from the base – and you still need to get that approval every time.”

The pair said newcomers to drone piloting, whether for fun or as part of a business, can turn to local groups established on social media for guidance and advice.

Required training

Lee and Barnes, along with Pearla Cordero, are on-island representatives of the FAA safety team. In observance of Drone Safety Day, the group released a service announcement to help pilots “fly safe.”

Coredero, the chief operating officer of Bella Wings Aviation, cautioned that drones “are not a toy,” but are classified as and treated like aircraft by the federal government.

The FAA website can register drones, a requirement for craft above a certain weight. But even smaller, weight-exempt drones need to be registered if they are being used for commercial purposes, she said.

“If you’re a recreational pilot, you can easily learn about drone regulations by taking the Recreational UAS Safety Test,” she said. “This free online training created by the FAA is now required for all recreational pilots to complete.”