Summer weeklong courses are free and available for incoming ninth graders as part of the Tollai Tiningo’, or Bridge of Knowledge, program.

The program, funded by the U.S. Department of Education and held at the University of Guam, will offer skill-building activities to help students transition from the middle years to the high school diploma program. Activities will include credit selection and course policies, UOG announced in a news release.

Educational Talent Search project coordinator Erickson Mae Aquino shared how students have been well prepared from the academic courses from previous summers.

“Students who attended our previous summer Tollai Tiningo' program at the University of Guam have mentioned they learned so much about preparing for high school, which has also piqued their interest in attending the University of Guam and getting a college degree,” Aquino said.

Students interested in joining should sign the registration forms with a parent or guardian online.

The application deadline is at 5 p.m. Monday, July 3, 2023.