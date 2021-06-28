Free vaccine clinics scheduled, including weekly outreach events

The government of Guam continues to operate regular clinics for residents to receive vaccinations against COVID-19.

A release from the Joint Information Center reminds those interested to bring photo identification and an immunization card if going for a second dose of vaccine.

"Minors must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian and provide government-issued identification to validate age. Minor's birth certificate is acceptable. Parent/legal guardian must have a government-issued ID. Guardians must also present legal guardianship or power-of-attorney document," the JIC stated.

The schedule released on Friday includes:

• June 28: Department of Public Health and Social Services Northern Region Community Health Center in Dededo from 9 a.m. to noon. Call 671-635-4418/7400 to schedule an appointment.

• June 28: Barrigada Mayor's Office from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call 671-475-4624 or 734-3737/3859 to schedule an appointment.

• June 29-July 3: UOG Calvo Field House in Mangilao from noon to 5:30 pm. Register at tinyurl.com/vaxguam.

• June 29-30: DPHSS Southern Region Community Health Center in Inalåhan from 9 a.m. to noon. Call 671-828-7604/5/7518 to schedule an appointment.

• June 30 and every Wednesday until July 14: Farmers Co-op Market in Dededo. Drive-thru testing and vaccination from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

• July 1 and every Thursday until July 15: Astumbo Senior Center in Dededo from 9 a.m. to noon. Register at tinyurl.com/covidstopswithme.

• July 2: DPHSS Northern Region Community Health Center in Dededo from 1 to 4 p.m. Call 671-635-4418/7400 to schedule an appointment.

Residents can view a complete schedule of vaccination clinics at vaccinate.guam.gov.