Free vaccine clinics scheduled, including weekly outreach events

SECOND DOSE: Chazell Choay, 13, gets his second dose of the Pfizer vaccine from Pfc. Jordan Zuzuki of the Guam Army National Guard on June 16 at the University of Guam Calvo Field House in Mangilao. David Castro/The Guam Daily Post

The government of Guam continues to operate regular clinics for residents to receive vaccinations against COVID-19.

A release from the Joint Information Center reminds those interested to bring photo identification and an immunization card if going for a second dose of vaccine.

"Minors must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian and provide government-issued identification to validate age. Minor's birth certificate is acceptable. Parent/legal guardian must have a government-issued ID. Guardians must also present legal guardianship or power-of-attorney document," the JIC stated.

The schedule released on Friday includes:

• June 28: Department of Public Health and Social Services Northern Region Community Health Center in Dededo from 9 a.m. to noon. Call 671-635-4418/7400 to schedule an appointment.

• June 28: Barrigada Mayor's Office from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call 671-475-4624 or 734-3737/3859 to schedule an appointment.

• June 29-July 3: UOG Calvo Field House in Mangilao from noon to 5:30 pm. Register at tinyurl.com/vaxguam.

• June 29-30: DPHSS Southern Region Community Health Center in Inalåhan from 9 a.m. to noon. Call 671-828-7604/5/7518 to schedule an appointment.

• June 30 and every Wednesday until July 14: Farmers Co-op Market in Dededo. Drive-thru testing and vaccination from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

• July 1 and every Thursday until July 15: Astumbo Senior Center in Dededo from 9 a.m. to noon. Register at tinyurl.com/covidstopswithme.

• July 2: DPHSS Northern Region Community Health Center in Dededo from 1 to 4 p.m. Call 671-635-4418/7400 to schedule an appointment.

Residents can view a complete schedule of vaccination clinics at vaccinate.guam.gov.

