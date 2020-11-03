Through the month of November, local companies can take advantaeg of free live webinars hosted by the Guam Procurement Technical Assistance Center.

The first three webinars are perfect for companies that are new to federal contracting.

Webinars run from 10-11:30 a.m. and will be conducted via Zoom. Links to the live webinar and the webinar evaluation will be emailed to all registered attendees 15 minutes beforehand.

Nov. 5: Applying for a DUNS Number & Registering in SAM – To sell your product or service to the Federal government, you need to get a DUNS number and register in SAM. These registrations pose unique challenges to Guam/CNMI based businesses. Tips and solutions for these challenges will be discussed.

Nov. 12: Federal Contract Opportunities – Beta.sam.gov is the portal for Federal Contract Opportunities. The Guam PTAC will show you how to setup an account and how to use the search filters to ensure you do not miss any opportunities.

Nov. 19: Marketing to the Federal Government – The government buys products and services differently than the private sector. The Guam PTAC will discuss marketing strategies, essential documents, and how to get your company on the list.

Nov. 25: How to Get Women Owned Small Business Certified – WOSB is now an official SBA certification program. We will discuss the new certification process as well as supporting document requirements.

To register, visit the PTAC website at http://guamptac.com/news-and-events.php.