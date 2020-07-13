On a Sunday, July 12, members of the local biking group Freedom Grinderz rode along East Agana Bay, from Alupang Tower to Paseo, picking up trash on the beach side. Dozens of bags were filled with trash - from food containers and wrappers to cans and the occasional old T-shirt and diaper. Trash was collected by the group members and then disposed of by the Tamuning Mayor's Office staff. Daily Post Staff 

