On a Sunday, July 12, morning, members of the local biking group Freedom Grinderz road along East Agana Bay, from Adlupang Tower to Paseo, picking up trash on the beach side. Dozens of bags were filled with trash - from food containers and wrappers to cans and the occasional old T-shirt and diaper. All trash was collected by them and then disposed by the Tamuning Mayor's Office staff. Guam Daily Post 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you