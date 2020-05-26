With the wind at their backs and the morning sun on the horizon, more than 70 cyclists gathered for a morning ride, honoring the heroes who have paid the ultimate sacrifice in defense of the nation, the island and the principles that make up our society.

Escorted by the Guam Police Department from Andersen Air Force Base to Naval Base Guam and the Guam flag flying high in front, the convoy made its way down Marine Drive, a show of quiet strength for the Gate-To-Gate Memorial Ride.

In a stirring tribute, the firefighters from Tamuning, Dededo and Yigo fire stations rolled out the fire trucks – sirens blaring, lights blazing – pulling out all the stops for a water salute to honor the soldiers and veterans and their continued service to the island.

“Definitely blessed today,” said Joey Cruz, president of local cycling group Freedom Grinderz. “Today we are remembering those who paid the ultimate sacrifice, especially for our island brothers and sisters. We wanted to … commemorate them and to let them know we haven’t forgotten about them.”

Cruz said others were welcome to join the casual event that he and a group of friends wanted to do “despite the COVID thing going on.”

The novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 has disrupted life on Guam, and around the world. The Memorial Day ceremony that would typically have taken place on Monday was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rose Lagutang, whose husband, Ven, serves in the military, said the atmosphere among the riders was one of a "sense of togetherness and positive spirits from the community."

She also commended the community support, describing the GPD escort, the GFD water salutes and the drivers who gave the cyclists their right to the road.

"The water salute was impressive," Lagutang said, adding it was important to pay tribute to the island's service members.

"We rode our hearts out this morning as a way to honor and pay tribute to those who fought and gave their lives for our island and country," she said. "There is much about this pandemic that reminds us of the uncertainties they faced."

"As a service member, it is important to honor and remember the ones who fought before us who gave us our freedom today," said Master Sgt. Ven Lagutang, a member of the Guam Army National Guard, adding he enjoyed the camaraderie on the morning ride.

The 27-mile bike ride on Marine Corps Drive between the two military installations was a reminder that the island continues to enjoy liberties that were afforded by the sacrifice of the fallen heroes, he said.

“We ride free, especially during in this time of pandemic,” Cruz stated, explaining the name of his group and the philosophy that pushes them to keep pushing forward. “And ‘Grinderz’ because we just hit whatever kind of hill and just grind to the top of the hill and we don’t stop.”