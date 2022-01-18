The new year is bringing changes to a storied, yet mostly idle local landmark: Guam Greyhound Raceway Park.

The property has updated its name to Freedom Park, which according to an announcement, reflects a development theme for new attractions that will launch in 2022.

“It has great bones, as we say in the business, but it wasn't very useful,” Bart Jackson, authorized representative for Bridge Capital, the owner of the park, told The Guam Daily Post.

It’s been more than a decade since dog racing, a now illegal form of gambling, took place at the Tamuning track. More recently, it hosted indoor bingo games and large outdoor concerts – both of which have been curtailed by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The company is “rebranding” the property around a new, major attraction: the Pacific War Museum, which is currently in the process of relocating to its new home in Tamuning. Visitors, locally stationed service members and residents alike will be able to enjoy a number of freedom and liberation-themed amenities later in the year. Freedom Park is also preparing for interactive, educational exhibits.

“There will be a lit park at night so there can be a safe place ... to walk,” Jackson said.

Bingo is expected to be a continued feature, but the indoor space adjacent to the old track will be utilized for other groups to use and events to be held.

“Bingo, you know, it’s only at night time. So whether it’s conventions or concerts or other uses – kind of things that the (University of Guam Calvo) Field House might be used for in the day,” he said. “We were in discussions with a couple of different food and beverage providers who might be interested in opening a restaurant there, a coffee shop.”

“Guam has the highest per capita enlistment rate in the U.S. Armed Forces. And so this plays such an enormous part in what goes on amidst the military buildup, the local population so supportive of the military,” Jackson said.

The first phase of Freedom Park should be opening its doors within the next few months, he told the Post, and a press conference scheduled for later this week will share more details about the development plan.