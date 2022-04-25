Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero so far has granted two gubernatorial pardons, one for a person convicted of a felony for stealing a vehicle in 2003, and another for a person convicted of assault in 2015.

The governor, who came into office in 2019, signed her first pardon orders Jan. 5 for Kurt M. Cabrera and Corey R. Mendiola, based on documents obtained by The Guam Daily Post.

Cabrera, a former Guam resident now residing in Colorado, was convicted of a felony in the Superior Court of Guam in July 2003, for theft of a motor vehicle.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

He was sentenced to six months imprisonment.

"Based on Mr. Cabrera's desire for a fresh start in life and evident commitment to live a reformed life, and upon the recommendation of the Guam Pardon Review Board, I am granting him the pardon he has requested," the governor wrote in her Pardon Order CO2022-01.

Corey R. Mendiola was 19 years old when, on Feb. 3, 2015, he was convicted in the Superior Court of Guam of assault offenses.

He was sentenced to two years of probation.

"Mr. Mendiola has demonstrated his commitment to living an upright life, and his fitness for restoration of full civic rights and responsibilities," the governor wrote in her Pardon Order CO2022-02.

In the two orders, the governor said Cabrera and Mendiola each are granted a "full and unconditional pardon only for charges associated with the above-referenced conviction."

The governor's orders "restore" to Cabrera and Mendiola "all rights and privileges of a citizen of Guam."

"I have the utmost concern for the safety, well-being, and growth of our people, including victims of crime as well as individuals who committed crimes against our community in the past and have demonstrated a reformed life," the governor said in her two pardon orders.

A governor's pardon does not clear the criminal record of the person pardoned, but it does make the person eligible for an expungement, which wipes out any record of criminal conviction as if it never happened, often sealing the case file.

It also serves as official confirmation that a person with a criminal past has taken the right steps to become a law-abiding citizen.

In general, if a person is convicted of a felony, that person loses his right to own a gun, receive a passport, serve on a jury and hold a public office, but the consequences of felony convictions vary depending on the jurisdiction in the United States.

More pardons

Guam Election Commission Executive Director Maria Pangelinan on Saturday said, under Guam law, felons can vote if they are not in prison, or not incarcerated.

One of the most significant benefits of a local pardon is the increased ease of finding a job.

This is because employers are often hesitant to hire convicted felons.

Businesses however, are more likely to consider applicants who have been granted pardons. A pardon shows that if a state can forgive a person, most other people will, too.

For Guam, more pardons could be on the way, with the governor recently announcing she's considering granting pardons to those who were previously convicted of petty marijuana crimes when cannabis was an illegal substance on Guam.

It's been three years since Guam legalized recreational marijuana in April 2019.

Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands Gov. Ralph Torres apparently is following in the steps of the Guam governor in considering pardons for those convicted of past petty marijuana crimes. The CNMI legalized recreational marijuana in 2018.

Twice recommended

The Guam Pardon Review Board, in 2018 and again in 2021, favorably recommended approval of Mendiola's request for a pardon.

The board recommended approval of Cabrera's request for a pardon on May 25, 2021.

The governor, in her two pardon orders, said Cabrera and Mendiola's rehabilitation and reform are further evidenced by the testimony of their friends and family, and their desire to continue their progress as productive members of society.

In the case of all such requests, the governor said, she must carefully consider the specific circumstances of the people requesting pardons, including the nature of their convictions, their actions in the intervening period since their convictions, and efforts they have taken to change for the better, for themselves and for their families.

The Guam Pardon Review Board's members include the Department of Corrections director, the attorney general or his designee, a representative of the clergy, a representative of the public at large and members of the Guam Parole Board.

Governors' records

Leon Guerrero's predecessor, then-Gov. Eddie Calvo, granted pardons to 31 individuals from 2016 to early 2019, days before his second term ended.

Besides exercising his executive authority to grant pardons, Calvo also shortened or commuted the sentences of at least 71 migrant convicts, so they could be handed over to federal authorities for deportation to their countries or places of origin. Most of them were found guilty of sex crimes.

Calvo's predecessor, then-Gov. Felix Camacho, who is running for governor again this year, granted 12 pardons shortly before his second term ended in January 2011.