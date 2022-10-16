A representative for the Guam Federation of Teachers has accused opposing counsel of attempting to "take over" the Office of Civil Defense in an ongoing termination appeal of a former employee. Meanwhile, the lawyer for the agency has requested that the GFT representative be disqualified from the case.

Leo Espia, a former planner and director of the Emergency Operations Center at the Office of Civil Defense, was terminated in late April by Homeland Security Advisor Samantha Brennan.

His firing stemmed from cybersecurity concerns that involved Espia's alleged use of personal devices and emails while working at the agency.

The termination appears to have caused some friction for the Office of Civil Defense.

Espia challenged the adverse action through the Civil Service Commission.

Office of Civil Defense Administrator Charles Esteves, who was off island at the time of Espia's dismissal, requested that the adverse action be revoked, stating that Brennan did not have the authority to terminate Espia.

Esteves appeared to want to settle the matter and had even signed an agreement in September promising to reinstate Espia, among other things.

However, in that same month, Assistant Attorney General Donna Lawrence filed a motion at the CSC that requested, in part, to strike and expunge emails, filings and documents from Esteves regarding Espia's appeal.

"At the time of the administrative investigation and adverse action taken in 2022, Charles Esteves was on federal orders off-island, was working at Ft. Leavenworth and was not acting as Espia's supervisor. Esteves was not performing duties in any capacity as an administrator at OCD between January 2022 to May 2022," the motion stated.

Esteves returned to Guam in June after being away on military orders for about two years, according to Lawrence. Upon his return, Esteves was ordered by the governor to report to Brennan regarding the operations of the Office of Civil Defense and management of its personnel, she added. A later filing indicated Esteves is now on military leave for about a year.

Lawrence also asked the CSC to ban Esteves from further participation in Espia's appeal "due to bias, lack of personal knowledge and due to his improper conduct."

The GFT, representing Espia, objected to Lawrence's motion and "intervention."

"Donna Lawrence has no standing to intervene or file motions in this case or any case before the CSC where her service is not authorized. Alternatively, if Donna Lawrence's authorization by the (governor's) chief of staff is acceptable to represent the agency, Mr. Esteves is the director and administrator of OCD and she must do so in accordance with the best interest of her client. It's very unsettling and even absurd that Donna Lawrence's motion now seeks to remove and disallow the participation of her own client, Mr. Esteves, in these proceedings," GFT lay representative Robert Koss stated in the objection, adding that Lawrence's actions were tantamount to "an attempt to take over and overthrow" the Office of Civil Defense.

Koss also argued that nowhere in Guam law does it say Brennan, as the homeland security advisor, has the authority to hire or fire classified employees. That responsibility rests solely with Esteves, Koss stated.

Lawrence filed her own objections in October, seeking to strike the September agreement signed by Esteves from the record.

"The agreement is void as neither the governor nor the chief of staff signed the stipulation to approve any such settlement. Mr. Esteves is not authorized to employ any persons without the approval of the governor or on her behalf," Lawrence stated.

She was not aware of the agreement upon its filing and stated that the GFT and Espia failed to notify her of the filing. Lawrence also maintained that Esteves lacked standing to appear before the CSC regarding Espia's appeal as he was not working at the Office of Civil Defense when Espia was terminated.

Lawrence also argued that Koss acted unethically by communicating with Esteves about Espia's appeal, and by drafting or providing the agreement to be circulated, while knowing that the Office of Civil Defense is being represented by counsel. She motioned to disqualify Koss.

Koss countered by arguing that Lawrence's objections were filed late and maintained that she is not authorized to represent the government in the case. Koss also stated that the issue is moot because "the agency head," meaning Esteves, rescinded and settled the matter in advance of Lawrence's objections.

It appears that the case is still up for a motion hearing in November.

In requesting to revoke Espia's termination, Esteves also stated that Brennan's actions appeared retaliatory. Esteves stated that there were multiple complaints related to Brennan's "toxic leadership style and personality."

A memorandum he submitted included incident reports expressing concern that Brennan undermined employees, contradicted herself, discriminated against Filipino employees and showed favoritism, among other allegations.