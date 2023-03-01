Guam’s elderly residents who wish to apply for war claims have until Friday to apply at the Guam War Claims processing center.

According to R. Arlene Santos, Guam War Claims program director, March 3 will be the last day the processing center will be accepting applications.

“On that day we will be open from 9 a.m. and close at 5 p.m.,” she said.

For off-island applications, submission must be postmarked no later than March 3.

“For inquiries, we have a call center for receiving telephone calls, 671-989-9277-8,” said Santos.

Questions may be emailed to guamwarclaims@doa.guam.gov.

Those with computer access can log on to the Guam Department of Administration website and click on the landing page: Guam War Claims, to find the application form, which is fillable.

“For off-island submissions, we can receive your application via email. However, please note that all required documents needing notary services must be submitted in the original format,” said Santos.

Those who will be deemed eligible must not have applied with the Federal Claims Settlement Commission. Only those who applied with FCSC and were denied due to late filing can apply for the local Guam War Claims.

Those who were alive and on Guam during the Japanese occupation, which started Dec. 8, 1941, and ended with the American liberation July 21, 1944, are eligible. For the purposes of the local program, that date is extended to the end of the month, July 31, 1944.

Those who died during the war and those who survived the war and remained alive on Dec. 23, 2016, are eligible - even if they died later.

Those who survived the war but died prior to Dec. 23, 2016, are not eligible.