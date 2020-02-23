Two bottles of vodka later and what started as a friendly get-together for a group of guys outside of Kmart in Upper Tumon ended up with four men being arrested and charged in the Superior Court of Guam.

Police were called to a disturbance at the store’s parking lot around 2:56 p.m. on Feb. 20. When police arrived, they found about 20 people yelling at each other, most of them appearing intoxicated, and all of them refusing to listen to police officers’ commands to calm down.

Police were able to get some semblance of control over the group, after which they found that the four defendants were involved in a fight.

Sahn Johnny, 31, also known as Sahn Lonely Johnny, was charged with rioting and two counts of aggravated assault, all as third-degree felonies; disorderly conduct as a petty misdemeanor; and public drunkenness as a violation.

He allegedly punched and hit another man on the head with a pipe and threw a rock, hitting another defendant, Adventus Chris Dois, in the face.

Roy Anthony Johnny, 31, Adventus Dois, 22, and Haggai Dois, 24, were charged with rioting as a third-degree felony, disorderly conduct as a petty misdemeanor, and public drunkenness as a violation.

Adventus Dois said the atmosphere had started much more amiably, with the group of guys sharing some drinks. He doesn’t recall who started the fight but said he was struck by another man. As police continued to question the group, Adventus Dois and Haggai Dois were yelling and calling out invitations to fight.

Roy Anthony Johnny was getting upset when a woman, who’d said she witnessed the fight, was talking to police. According to court documents, he seemed to move toward the woman with clenched fists even though police had ordered him to back down.