'Friendly get-together': GOP team pictured meeting with San Nicolas

The gubernatorial campaign for former Gov. Felix Camacho and Sen. Tony Ada has confirmed a recent meeting with Del. Michael San Nicolas is part of its push to win over his supporters ahead of the November general election.

A photo of the three men began circulating on social media, prompting The Guam Daily Post to reach out to the Camacho-Ada camp about the nature of the meeting, and whether it was related to an announced intention to convert votes for San Nicolas and running mate Sabrina Salas Matanane to the Republican candidates, instead of the incumbent team of Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero and Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio.

The incumbent governor and lieutenant governor prevailed in their head-to-head primary contest with the delegate and veteran journalist by a vote of 62.3% to 37.5%.

Camacho’s campaign called the meeting with San Nicolas “a friendly get-together between good friends and family,” but also said more than personal matters were discussed.

“The congressman was very pleased for Felix and Tony reaching out and for committing to embrace the San Nicolas-Salas Matanane platform,” the campaign stated, later adding the team “encourages more of his friends and supporters to engage the campaign. The Guam electorate can be assured that there is a place for every Republican, Democrat and independent voter with (the) Camacho-Ada campaign.”

The former governor's campaign did not respond to a question from the Post as to whether the delegate has formally endorsed the Republican team's bid for Adelup. Neither San Nicolas nor Salas Matanane responded to a request for comment from the Post as of press time.

No concession

The Leon Guerrero-Tenorio campaign confirmed the delegate, as of Wednesday afternoon, has yet to concede his loss directly with the governor.

“Tradition, logic and the spirit of election races dictate that a candidate who does not prevail in an election picks up the phone immediately and offers a concession to the candidate who prevailed in that election. And the candidate who prevailed will offer encouraging words and a pledge to find a harmony of interest, to combine forces to build upon the journey going into the general election,” said Rory Respicio, campaign manager for the Leon Guerrero-Tenorio team.

Respicio referred to the situation, in which Leon Guerrero has yet to hear directly from San Nicolas, as “delicate,” and asserted the “collegial thing to do” is to pause those efforts and instead begin to reach out to his base of support and others in the general election.

“Both Gov. Lou and Lt. Gov. Josh, as well as the entire Lou and Josh campaign organization, have opened their arms to everyone to join the Lou and Josh campaign to keep our island moving forward,” Respicio said.

Earlier statements

San Nicolas in the past has made his feelings clear about automatic, post-primary support along party lines.

"We have excellent candidates in both parties, and some not so excellent. It is irresponsible to pledge support to a group just because they are of the same party," San Nicolas' 2018 congressional campaign stated, following his decision not to sign a Democratic Party of Guam unity pledge during that election cycle. San Nicolas, at the time, was part of a party primary race with now-former Del. Madeleine Bordallo, the incumbent delegate at the time.

The move prompted some in the party to call for San Nicolas' expulsion, according to Post files. San Nicolas, who ended up successful in his first attempted contested primary, however, did not have to refuse a requested endorsement in that election.

Respicio said he didn’t begrudge any perceived or actual lack of party unity when speaking about the delegate’s current actions.

“Del. San Nicolas has publicly asked for time and prayer for him and his family to sort things out. And Gov. Lou is respecting his request,” said Respicio.