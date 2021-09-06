Standing at the edge of Oka Point, the views of the wide-open ocean and serenity of nature are something to enjoy, but trash strewn down the cliffside has long tarnished the popular local fishing spot.

A group of concerned island residents saw that something needed to be done and risked their lives to collect discarded trash along the cliff.

"We are just a group of friends that wanted to do something," said Farron Taijeron, 34. "Half of us are, like, beginner rock climbers – I think I have had five or six climbs, and two of them were these cliffside cleanups. We are all fairly adventurous people. It's right up our alley of things to do."

Over the years, Taijeron, a free-diving instructor, has participated in multiple reef cleanups. As an avid diver, he has pulled 20 tires and two boat wrecks out of Guam waters.

Taijeron said the idea to clean up the island's cliffs just came to him one night, since it combined a love of adventure with a love for the environment.

The job wasn't easy. Rappelling a cliff in itself is dangerous – add the task of collecting trash and hauling the load up a cliff, and it ups the ante.

"It was more of what needs to happen. There's a lot of trash there and there's not a lot of people with the skills, equipment and the ability to do it safely, and we just thought to go straight for that," Taijeron said.

'You could see the difference'

The cleanup on Sunday, Aug. 29, was actually the second time Taijeron and his group of about seven friends picked up trash at Oka Point.

"Anyone that's been there really has seen the decades of accumulation of trash," he said. "Within the context of there being trash for decades, it makes sense that it has been there for so long because it's dangerous going down the cliff, even with the gear."

Cleaning up the side of a cliff – with a drop over 100 feet – comes with its own set of challenges, and risks had to be mitigated with safety equipment.

"Due to the inaccessibility, it hasn't really gotten any attention that I am aware of," Taijeron said. "The ground cover is like nothing I have experienced anywhere else. You can't see the ground because you are either stepping on a layer of trash or vine coverage, which made a constant trip hazard."

Taijeron and his friends collected trash – including items such as an old box television – that had been discarded improperly over the decades. In total, the team filled nine 33-gallon trash bags over the course of six hours. In their first cleanup, a month ago, the team filled six bags.

"There was a few more bottles and cans, but you could see the difference from the first cleanup to the next," he said. "I have pretty high hopes for the next time we go back, that we will be making this incremental, but visible, progress."

The bags of trash collected were properly disposed of at the Tamuning Mayor's Office, and the cans and bottles were dropped off at the Harmon Residential Transfer Station.

Taijeron said he and his friends intend to conduct more cliffside cleanups as their schedules permit.