From $3K to $9M: GEC filings show GovGuam officials' 2019 net worth

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero may be holding the highest elected position, but she's second to one other government of Guam official when it comes to net worth, or the sum of what's owned minus what's owed.

The governor's estimated 2019 net worth is $4.28 million, second only to University of Guam President Thomas Krise's $9.38 million.

These are based on a review of documents filed with the Guam Election Commission.

Krise's estimated 2019 assets reached $9.5 million, while liabilities were at about $142,669. This increased from his 2018 estimated assets of $8.3 million.

The governor's 2019 estimated assets were at $4.6 million, with liabilities of $373,068, a drop from her 2018 assets of $4.9 million and $580,969 in liabilities. Prior to becoming governor, Leon Guerrero was president of Bank of Guam.

Leon Guerrero and Krise are among at least 17 GovGuam officials with $1 million or more in net worth.

There are also at least 10 with an estimated net worth in the $700,000 to $900,000 range.

They include Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio, who has an estimated net worth of $752,792, based on GEC filings.

Most GovGuam elected and appointed officials have a net worth of between $100,000 and $600,000.

Required by law

Guam law requires elected and appointed public officials to annually file with GEC their true financial information covering the preceding year, or they may face a misdemeanor charge.

Their required filings with the election commission give a glimpse of GovGuam's poorest and wealthiest public servants. Net worth is one's total assets minus liabilities.

Some have just a few thousand dollars to their name.

Documents filed with GEC show a number of GovGuam officials whose 2019 estimated net worth was $1 million or more, on top of their salaries and earnings:

1.) University of Guam President Thomas Krise, $9.38 million

2.) Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, $4.28 million

3.) Consolidated Commission on Utilities Commissioner Joey Duenas, $2.997 million

4.) Guam Community College President Mary Okada, $2.83 million

5.) CCU Commissioner Simon Sanchez, $2.41 million

6.) Former Department of Public Health and Social Services Director Linda Unpingco-DeNorcey, $2.34 million

7.) Justice Robert Torres and wife Sen. Mary Torres, $2.30 million

8.) Chief Justice Philip Carbullido, $2.26 million

9.) Guam Ancestral Lands Commission acting Executive Director John Burch, $1.84 million

10.) Administrator of the Courts Kristina Baird, $1.66 million

11.) Sen. Telo Taitague, $1.64 million

12.) PBS Guam KGTF General Manager Ina Carillo, $1.54 million

13.) Guam Solid Waste Authority General Manager Larry Gast, $1.4 million

14.) Presiding Judge Alberto Lamorena III, $1.38 million

15.) Former Guam Housing Corp. President Alice Taijeron, $1.34 million

16.) CCU Commissioner Michael Limtiaco, $1.03 million

17.) Department of Administration Director Edward Birn, $1.181 million

Least net assets

1.) Barrigada Vice Mayor Jessie Bautista, $3,757

2.) Sen. Régine Biscoe Lee, $4,251

3.) Guam Education Board Chairwoman Maria Gutierrez, $5,517

4.) Guam Developmental Disabilities Council Executive Director Jermaine Alerta, $13,425

5.) Umatac Mayor Johnny Quinata, $24,500

More debts than assets

1.) Guam National Guard Maj. Gen. Esther Aguigui, $247,360

2.) Agat Mayor Kevin Susuico, $139,596

3.) Sinajana Vice Mayor Rudy Iriarte, $14,450

Many GovGuam officials who are required to file their financial disclosures in April of each year sought an extension to submit their documents by October.