Looking at Anmari Sablan's arrest mugshot, you would have never guessed that she would one day turn her life around to graduate with honors from Guam Community College.

But she did.

On May 13, Sablan wore the mugshot on her graduation cap.

Who she was played a big role in who she is now, and she is not ashamed of her recovery journey.

"I truly believe being open about my recovery journey is the first step to breaking the stigma surrounding the disease of addiction, and less stigma means more help, better services and overall more hope for those suffering," she told The Guam Daily Post days after her graduation.

In 2016, Sablan was arrested for possession and intent to distribute methamphetamine, a first-degree felony. That year, at 21, her arrest mugshot obscured her youth as she appeared distraught and her eyes had a look of despair.

Some may think that was Sablan's rock bottom, but they would be wrong. She would continue to use meth each time she was released from jail. It was a cycle she would continue for another year.

"At this point, I had started injecting drugs, something I had always told myself I would never do. Three weeks went by that I hadn't checked into probation. I knew this was going to be the time they locked me up and didn't let me back out. ... I walked into the office and said, 'You don't need to test me. I admit that I am dirty and am ready to go to jail for however long I need to. I cannot and will not stop using unless I am in jail and safe from myself. Please take me now,'" Sablan recalled.

But she could not be locked up immediately.

Probation officers needed approval from the judge, and the judge was gone for the day.

"I broke down in tears. I knew that no matter what, once I walked out those doors, I would be on my way to using again. So they called my mother to pick me up. And as soon as she brought me home, I was gone. Back into the revolving door of getting, using and finding ways and means to get more. I stopped checking in at probation again but this time, I found my way to rehab – Oct. 2, 2017, is when my recovery journey began," she said.

While in treatment, Sablan made the decision to go back to school.

"I had finally had some clean time and a little bit of structure and needed something to do to pass the time," she said.

She enrolled in GCC's adult high school program.

"I found myself getting really good grades. Grades I never thought would be possible for someone like me to achieve. I've never been good at school. Getting assignments done was always difficult for me. But here I was, excelling in my education," she said.

"All I needed to do was change the direction of that 110% of effort from getting and using drugs to staying clean and getting an education," she said.

Fighting off demons, with support

It was not an easy ride, and Sablan said she had to work hard to fight off her demons.

"I have definitely experienced feelings of giving up. Getting clean is far more than just abstinence from drugs. You've gotta clean out many of the character defects that living in the life of drinking and drugging has embedded into our personalities," she said.

Sablan spoke of lying, stealing and manipulating to survive the streets. Breaking these habits was difficult.

"These habits are extremely hard to break, so we need to address them and outgrow them. This is a difficult process – this process involves a lot of humility because we need help from others. We need a fellowship of other recovering addicts to help pave the way for us," she said. "This process also requires a lot of self-reflecting. When we were using drugs, we ignored any kind of problems that came our way. Drugs numbed any feelings of inadequacy. So to get and stay clean, we need to finally address these reasons why we used drugs and this can be extremely uncomfortable."

Each time she felt like giving up, she turned to her peers for support.

"Anything I was feeling as an addict trying to recover was not unique. There is this huge community of people who have been in my shoes that were more than willing to help me through my tough times. And they did. And without them, I wouldn't be here today," she said.

Sablan graduated with honors from Guam Community College with an associate of science in human services and a certificate in family services.

"Graduating from GCC with honors is still mind-blowing to me. I've always told myself that I have to work harder than everyone else because of my addiction – and I did. Getting this degree was rough, don't get me wrong. But what motivated me was paving a way for other addicts who want to take the same road I took."

'Recovery is possible'

"I never thought in a thousand years that I'd be capable of excelling in school. But here I am. Breaking that stigma, beating the odds and proving to the rest of the world that addicts can, and recovery is possible," she said.

Sablan has already begun the next chapter in her life. She has enrolled at the University of Guam to pursue a bachelor's degree in social work so she can continue to help others.

"I am passionate about helping other addicts on their road to recovery. Much of my free time is focused on helping other addicts stay clean and so I figured incorporating the same thing into my education and career would be where I'd find the most happiness and fulfillment. I believe I was put here to reach my hand down for all of my people reaching up for help. This is my purpose," she said.

As she embarks on this new journey, she offered words of advice to addicts and their families.

"Love them enough to allow them to reach their rock bottom," she said. "No addict can begin the recovery process until they have their 'aha' moment. Everyone's bottom also looks different. For some it may be simply losing a job. For others, it could be spending half of their lives in prison.

Her advice to others still struggling to get out of the drug addiction cycle: "You are not alone in this. We absolutely do recover, and there are ways to do so. Just reach out."