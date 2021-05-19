From Agana Heights to Tutuhan?

The most substantial name change for a village so far will be weighed by residents of Agana Heights this week.

The central municipality will host a meeting with the Kumision i Fino' CHamoru yan i Fina'nå'guen i Hestoria yan i Lina'la' i Taotao Tåno', the government entity pursuing reforms on the names of villages and neighborhoods to reflect its true CHamoru spelling.

Agana Heights is the first location with an English word to be taken up by the commission. Most residents are concerned about the proposal to rename their village to "Tutuhan," according to Mayor Paul McDonald.

"They really believe that if it's changed, then it's a loss of identity – like to have different names now for Agana Heights Elementary School, the Agana Heights Blues, the Agana Heights Cougars. You know, it's like starting all over again," he said.

Tutuhan is a neighborhood within Agana Heights, and McDonald pointed out to The Guam Daily Post that adopting the name for the entire municipality may not sit well with families residing in other segments of the village, like Tipugan, Fonte and Taigigao. There are also businesses and churches that will need to make changes to reflect whatever decision is approved by lawmakers, he said.

"I believe it'll be less chaotic if it just stays the way it is," McDonald told the Post. "I encourage everybody that has time to please come out and voice your opinion, because the Legislature will probably be listening, and they'll make a decision with all the testimony that's going to go out."

The meeting for Agana Heights residents is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the village senior citizens center.

Place names and borders also important

Other mayors in central Guam facing minor spelling changes to their villages are eager to move on to discussions about intra-village districts and village borders. A more focused look into these "place names" is set to be the next phase of the commission's project.

Sinajana Mayor Robert Hoffman said while he understands the mission to preserve the indigenous language of Guam, he hopes the proposal to change the village's name to "Sinahånña" can also revisit an old issue of where his village ends and Chalan Pago-Ordot begins.

"Borders are our bigger issue here, and I think settling that – defining the area based on ... what took place there. Don't use rivers and natural things because, for us in Sinajana – we own both sides of the Chaot river. Chaot is not our dividing line, but somehow, someway the maps were redrawn and never turned back into what it was supposed to be."

For Piti Mayor Jesse Alig, whose village name is already properly spelled under the current CHamoru orthography, part of his concerns include what indigenous replacements will be adopted for areas that use English designations.

"If there was a proposal to change Nimitz Hill Estates to a CHamoru name, the only name I could think of is Tiguac. Why in heaven's name would you want to change that to Tiguac, when everyone knows about Tiguac cemetery? For some it might devalue their land," he said.

Alig also said it's important to begin the work, because the accuracy of place names relies on the knowledge of elderly residents. He hopes there can be considerations made for places named after non-CHamoru people, especially if they made contributions to the island.

"If a person, a resident, considers themselves a Guamanian because they're not an indigenous CHamoru but they've lived here all their lives and consider themselves to be from Guam – then I don't see why if someone has dedicated their life to the island, and to the prosperity of its people, then I don't see why we can't honor them in that manner as well," Alig said.