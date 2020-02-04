Guam government agencies allowed the entry of two groups of passengers coming in from China on Sunday before the United States’ ban on the entry of foreign nationals who visited the novel coronavirus-stricken China in the last 14 days went into effect.

“Out of an abundance of caution, on Sunday, the Department of Public Health and Social Services … collaborated with Guam Customs and Quarantine Agency and the A.B. Won Pat International Airport to provide enhanced screening and monitoring of the last group of passengers arriving from China before the institution of the ban,” Public Health stated Monday.

Fourteen passengers arrived Saturday and 19 arrived Monday in the last group, the Guam airport agency confirmed. The 33 passengers arrived on two flights.

“None of the passengers showed signs or symptoms of respiratory illness,” the department added in a news release.

There have been cases, however, in which patients who carry the virus don’t show symptoms of the illness, according to the World Health Organization, which added these are rare.

Death in the Philippines

The WHO office in the Philippines confirmed that one of two confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the country has died.

The 44-year-old fatality was a man from Wuhan, China, who experienced fever, cough and sore throat before being admitted in Manila’s San Lazaro Hospital, WHO stated. There are two dozen more suspected cases in the Philippines.

The 44-year-old died on Feb. 1 and was reported to be the first novel coronavirus fatality outside of China.

No cases on Guam

No cases of the 2019 novel coronavirus, or 2019-nCoV, have been reported in Guam or the Mariana Islands to date, Guam's Public Health stated.

“DPHSS, along with emergency management stakeholders, is actively preparing for its potential arrival,” Public Health added.

In January, on average, Guam saw one or two dozen visitors arrive from China every day. A total of 584 tourists from mainland China arrived on Guam in December 2019, out of 157,408 total visitor arrivals for that month, Guam Visitors Bureau data show.

China is the eighth-highest source of tourists for Guam.

President Donald Trump’s 14-day travel ban on all visitors from China took effect at 8 a.m. Feb. 3 Guam time.

As a result of the ban, all passengers who originated travel from China are being diverted to one of seven U.S. airports: O’Hare in Chicago, John F. Kennedy in New York, San Francisco, Seattle, Los Angeles, Honolulu, and Atlanta.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week confirmed the first instance of person-to-person spread in the U.S. mainland involving an infected person who hadn't been to Wuhan.

Previously, all confirmed U.S. cases had been associated with travel to Wuhan, where an outbreak of respiratory illness caused by this novel coronavirus has been ongoing since December 2019, CDC stated. The infected person in the United States who didn't travel to China shared a household with a patient diagnosed with 2019-nCoV.

CDC guideline

For the general public, CDC stated, "no additional precautions are recommended at this time beyond the simple daily precautions that everyone should always take."

"It is currently flu and respiratory disease season, and CDC recommends getting vaccinated, taking everyday preventive actions to stop the spread of germs, and taking flu antivirals if prescribed."

It is likely there will be more cases of 2019-nCoV reported in the U.S. in the coming days and weeks, including more person-to-person spread, CDC added.

Guam efforts

Guam's Public Health continues to follow guidelines from the CDC as it prepares its response, updating any plans or procedures as CDC guidelines change, the department stated.

Public Health Director Linda Unpingco-DeNorcey and her team will meet with clinic administrators and managers to give presentations on protocol in place.

Medical providers are also being provided with a flowchart to identify and assess patients suspected to have 2019-nCoV infections; and the island’s medical surge capacity will also be discussed.

“The plan with our clinics is to mobilize resources, share up-to-date information with our health care partners, discuss sharing resources and equipment, and ensure we have seamless procedures to safeguard our island community from the novel coronavirus,” Unpingco-DeNorcey said in a press release.