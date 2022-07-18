From Inarajan to Inalåhan, village council to ask GDOE to change its schools’ names

How important is a name? For the village of Inalåhan, incredibly so.

It’s part of village residents' identities, the CHamoru identity, as the name carries deep personal, cultural, familial and historical connections.

Thursday evening, the Inalåhan Municipal Planning Council adopted a resolution asking the Guam Education Board to recognize and adopt the legal name of the village, Inalåhan, by renaming the elementary and middle schools in the village community.

Last year, Inalåhan was among a set of southern villages renamed in local law to reflect new CHamoru spelling and orthography.

Sen. Telo Taitague introduced the legislation at the request of village leaders, but only after receiving assurance that it had wide support among Inalåhan residents.

Work on the resolution discussed Thursday began around the same time, Inalåhan Mayor Anthony Chargualaf said.

“Finally, we were able to finish this off. Basically the resolution is to request GDOE to change the Inarajan Elementary and Inarajan Middle School to Inalåhan Elementary and Inalåhan Middle School," he said.

The request, through Resolution 2022-01, is made in line with legislation Taitague, a “daughter of Inalåhan,” authored.

“The idea behind changing it from Inarajan to Inalåhan is in alignment with trying to promote our culture, our language, our traditions. So if our village name is going to be Inalåhan, we are seeking that everything else within Inalåhan be changed to the officially adopted name of Inalåhan,” Mayor Chargualaf said.

Other facilities

In time, a similar request will be sent to the Inarajan Fire Station and the Inarajan Department of Public Health office.

“Again, we will be presenting a resolution that is being prepared for adoption and then we will present this up to the respective boards for options and acceptance,” the mayor said.

The effort shows the village’s desire and support to restore and preserve the historical name of Inalåhan, the mayor said.

According to the Inalåhan Municipal Planning Council resolution, doing so will encourage village youth and future generations to connect with their CHamoru identity.

The village's history predates the 1521 discovery of Guam by the Spanish, including being the home to legendary Chief Gadao.

The village was known then by its CHamoru name, Inalåhan, but the name was altered when transliterated during Spanish control of the island.

“Today, it is the best preserved of the Spanish-era villages and is known for its rich history and culture, and has been listed on the National Register of Historic Places,” Wikipedia states.