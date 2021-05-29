From layoffs to closures: Reports detail COVID-19 impact

If you have a college education, are a male working in the local or federal government, or serving in the military, you're likely among those least affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some 77% of residents on Guam didn't have their lives disrupted by the pandemic, according to a newly released University of Guam report.

About 1 in 5 residents had their lives disrupted, the report said.

For them, the federal government made available more than $1 billion in Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and related aid lasting through Sept. 4 as well as increased food aid, and offered to pay their mortgage, rent and utilities.

The report said 1 in 4 businesses had to close temporarily or permanently.

About 4% of businesses were forced to close permanently, the report said.

One plausible explanation for the relatively low rate of closure overall was that half of all businesses took advantage of government financial assistance, the report said.

These programs were funded by federal government programs, such as the U.S. Small Business Administration's Paycheck Protection Program.

More than $2 billion in federal pandemic funds have been pumped into Guam in 2020 and 2021, based on various government reports, and that's more than what GovGuam generates in revenue for two years.

The hardest hit was the tourism sector, as far as revenue loss, layoffs, closures, reliance on grants and loans, and diminished plans for growth, the report said.

Pandemic travel restrictions halted arrivals from Guam's main tourism markets of Japan, Korea and Taiwan. But a number of hotels remained open with mostly military guests and some local staycations.

More layoffs took place among tourism businesses than any other, the report said:

Visitor industry workers who were affected were among the poorest, least educated and most vulnerable in the community.

Their confidence in the visitor industry as a place of employment has been measurably diminished.

A significant number of tourism businesses availed themselves of grant and loan programs in 2020 and require additional aid in 2021.

Reinvestment and planning for growth have been diminished significantly.

The two reports documented the impact of the pandemic, and were released on Friday from the UOG Regional Center for Public Policy under the School of Business and Public Administration:

• The Guam Recovery Research Project: The Impact of COVID-19 on Guam Residents and Business.

• The Guam Recovery Research Project: The Impact of COVID-19 on Guam’s Private Businesses and Tourism.

Both reports can be viewed at https://url.uog.edu/rcpp and www.guamrecovery.com.

The year 2020 will be remembered as one of the most challenging years in Guam's history, the report concluded.

"Yet, the determination to make eradicating COVID-19 the community's highest priority is the reason why Guam is recovering quicker and more completely than most communities in the United States," the report said. "It will also be the reason why our island will be able to experience economic recovery faster than we would have otherwise."

Guam's full vaccination rate is among the highest on American soil. The island is aiming for 80% herd immunity by July 21, when at least 109,081 residents have been fully vaccinated.

The center's director, John Rivera, said this is important data to have documented as Guam starts to recover from the pandemic.

"As public and private sector leaders move forward with plans and policies to get lives and businesses back on track, it’s essential they can make data-driven decisions and see who is most in need of assistance," he said in a statement. "Additionally, this data will provide a baseline to measure how well our people and our businesses recover over the next two years."

UOG professor Roseann Jones, who holds a doctorate in economics, led the research with support from Market Research & Development Inc. and student interns.

Residential impact report highlights:

Those most affected by the pandemic were commonly women, CHamoru, under age 40, having a high school education or less, having income of less than $20,000 per year, and living with seven or more people, the report said.

Those least affected by the pandemic were most commonly men, Filipino, over age 40, having some college education or more, having income of $50,000 or more per year, married, living with four or fewer people, and government workers.

The majority of PUA applicants were women, under age 40, Filipino, having a household income of less than $30,000, having no higher education, living in households with three to four people, those with no children and those with jobs in service-related industries.

Business impact report highlights:

The private sector experienced a 66% decline in revenue in 2020 compared to 2017.

Construction industry revenues fared 45% better than all other businesses.

The number of businesses with fewer than 20 employees increased from 82% to 89% from 2017 to 2020, with 95% of tourism-related businesses employing fewer than 20 people.

Nearly half of tourism businesses have furloughed most or all of their employees, with 12% continuing to pay those employees.

More than one-third of tourism businesses have laid off employees, with 20% laying off all of their employees.

25% of all businesses had to temporarily or permanently close in 2020. Four percent of businesses had to permanently close.

Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, or CARES Act, money through the Office of Governor of Guam funded the work.

UOG surveyed 702 randomly selected residents in November, reviewed PUA applications, and surveyed 413 randomly selected local businesses from the 2020 listing of business licenses, and they were the basis for the reports.

The Guam Department of Labor reported earlier a historic high 19.4% unemployment rate as of December 2020. That means 13,850 individuals were completely unemployed during the period.