Frank Kenney had to rethink his business model.

All three of his Jamaican Grill restaurants had to close six days after Guam reported its first COVID-19 case on March 12, erring on the side of caution and safety.

"Those days of closure gave us an opportunity to study our business model to cope with this new COVID-19 environment. We've taken a closer look at safety precautions," the restaurant president and co-owner said.

Some two weeks later, Kenney was able to reopen the Dededo branch but only for to-go orders and pickup service.

"From mostly table service, we've shifted to car service," he said. "We've seen more people ordering the family platters than the individual plates."

And on April 24, he reopened the Tumon branch. The Hagåtña branch won't reopen until the government opens the Chamorro Village, where the first of his restaurants is located.

Meanwhile, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero and her team of advisers are weighing whether to ease business restrictions to reopen the economy gradually.

Crab Daddy in Hagåtña reopened on April 24, and within minutes, they'd already taken in several to-go orders.

"We're excited to serve customers once again, and to bring the Crab Daddy experience to people's homes," General Manager Drik Castillon said.

Back to work

Restaurants that have managed to stay open or reopen during the coronavirus crisis are limited to take-out, curbside pickup or delivery service.

Dining in is banned. The goal is to diminish human contact as much as possible, to stop the further spread of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Crisis or not, there's always demand for food, restaurant executives said. The more workers put back in the workforce, the better for the economy that's now struggling, they said.

"The first driving factor to reopen Dededo is to get people back to work. We were well-received by customers. We're encouraged by that. We reopened Tumon to get more people back to work, especially with government assistance coming in slow," Kenney said.

Community support

Across the island, restaurants, car dealerships and other businesses deemed essential and therefore exempt from closures have been reopening to a changed business landscape.

Sakura Dining in Tamuning reopened on April 20 for to-go orders, and General Manager Yuta Toyoshima has been thankful for the community's support.

Their employees, he said, have been eager to go back to work after several days at home.

More restaurants have reopened on a limited basis, including Sushi Rock at the Agana Shopping Center on April 25, and others will follow soon such as Thunder Chicken on May 1.

Temperature checks, masks

Nowadays, employees and customers who walk into business premises go through temperature checks. Masks are a must, as are gloves, sanitizers, and frequent disinfection of surfaces.

"It's a totally different ballgame operating strictly online or by phone," Nissan Motor Corp. General Sales Manager Brian Downey said, as businesses cope with public health orders.

For days, the company has been selling cars mostly through online and phone transactions, except for when the car is ready for delivery or pickup.

"People still need transportation to go to work," Downey said. "We are here to meet that demand."

Those needing auto service or parts need to make an appointment in advance to control the customer volume on the premises.

Vehicle repair and service businesses are allowed to operate during the social distancing mandates. However, Nissan Motor decided to close on March 20 in line with the governor's orders.

It reopened its auto service and parts and auto sales on April 14.

Atkins Kroll also reopened recently, by appointment only, after temporarily shutting down on March 20 following the social distancing and stay-at-home mandates.

Nicdao Chiropractic Neurology Center in Tamuning reopened on April 20, also with an abundance of caution.

"Masks are to be worn at all times, hand and table cleansing prior to and after each patient," the center said.

For businesses that are operating during the COVID-19 outbreak, there have been unannounced inspections by the Department of Public Health and Social Services.

"We didn't know they're going to inspect us days after we reopened," Downey said of Nissan Motor. "Everybody's screened by Public Health. We also gave them a tour and they found us complying with all their standards."