From shopping to GovGuam services, more to reopen today

Agana Shopping Center, Guam Premier Outlets and Tumon Sands Plaza are among the retailers and major shopping centers reopening today for the first time since pandemic-related business shutdowns began in late March.

Mandatory temperature checks and masks will be strictly enforced to help contain the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19, mall managers said.

Other malls reopened on Sunday, Mother's Day, when the governor's lifting of additional social restrictions went into effect.

Monday will also see the reopening of government of Guam services, from business permitting to political candidacy filings.

Temporary mall hours starting today, May 11, are:

Agana Shopping Center: 11 a.m.-6 p.m., with 200 customers allowed at a time, and entry and exit points near Cinnabon and Hollywood Nails for now.

Guam Premier Outlets: 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

Tumon Sands Plaza: 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

Businesses allowed to operate under relaxed restrictions include real estate business, automotive sales, floral shops, hair and nail salons, restaurants (for takeout only), elective medical and dental treatment and professional services such as financial planning, information technology and photography.

At GPO in Tamuning, there will be temperature checks at the point of entry, and anyone with a temperature of 100 degrees Fahrenheit or higher will be asked to go home or seek medical attention.

'A whole new malling experience'

Myla Uson, marketing manager for Agana Shopping Center, said all customers should wear a mask or face cover before entering.

"No mask, no entry," she said. "There will also be a mandatory body temperature scanning to be conducted by Agana Shopping Center security personnel."

Floor stickers have already been installed to remind shoppers to stay at least 6 feet apart.

All other important communication ads are in place, Uson said, to remind the community of protocols and guidelines to help protect everyone and stop the spread of COVID-19.

Restaurants or food establishments in Agana Shopping Center will remain open for takeout orders. There will be no dining in until further notice.

Tenants not on the list for lifting restrictions under Pandemic Condition of Readiness 2 will remain closed for now, Uson said.

"Let's continue to comply and fight this pandemic. We are in this together. It will be a whole new malling experience and we will try to make it fun and interesting for everyone, despite the situation," Uson said.

Running for office

For those wishing to run for office, 8 a.m. Monday is the beginning of the candidacy filing period, but there may be some initial challenges.

Maria Pangelinan, executive director of the Guam Election Commission, said incomplete candidacy packets won't be accepted.

For many potential candidates, getting clearances from the Superior Court of Guam, District Court of Guam and Guam Police Department was limited during the shutdown, so many may not be able to file on the first day.

These requirements are on top of the signature petitions in support of the person's candidacy, plus the candidacy filing fee, which remains at $100 this year for everyone.

The Guam Election Commission will accept candidacy filings only at its temporary location at Suite A11 on the ground floor of the GCIC building in Hagåtña.

On Friday, commission staffers completed the installation of temporary barriers to maintain social distancing. People are asked to wear masks to comply with CDC guidelines and candidates should bring only one other person, such as their treasurer, when filing.

Merizo Mayor Ernest Chargualaf said he already has everything he needs to file for reelection, from petition signatures to police and court clearances.

"I may or may not file on Monday," he said. "I have no known opponent running against me in the Republican side for the primary." At least three Democrats want to challenge him.

Piti Mayor Jesse Alig, also seeking reelection, said he won't be able to file on Monday as he's unable to obtain the required documents – plus he still needs to resume collecting signatures.

"I started collecting signatures before the pandemic, but stopped when we were ordered to stay home," he said.

Sinajana Mayor Robert Hofmann, also seeking reelection, said the pandemic paused the collection of petition signatures, and he has yet to obtain clearances.

From GHURA to permitting

In addition to the Guam Election Commission, other GovGuam services reopening Monday include permitting and regulatory services at the Department of Public Works, Department of Land Management, Department of Parks and Recreation, Guam Environmental Protection Agency, Department of Agriculture and Department of Labor and its unemployment assistance programs.

Also reopening are Department of Administration operations, Department of Revenue and Taxation tax and business license branches, police clearances and Department of Public Health and Social Services licenses and certificates.

The Guam Housing and Urban Renewal Authority will also partially reopen Monday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., but services will be limited to those with appointments only.

"Absolutely no walk-ins will be entertained under PCOR 2," GHURA said in a statement.

The Judiciary of Guam Northern Court Satellite will also expand its services to include payment of traffic citations and payment of case-related obligations such as bail, restitution and fines and fees, along with requests for traffic and court clearances.