From the boonies to the beat: Stray dog becomes K-9 officer

In an ongoing effort to combat the invasive species crisis, the United States Department of Agriculture Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service Wildlife Services, also known as USDA APHIS WS, gained a new recruit for its brown tree snake detector dog program this month, Guam Animals in Need announced in a press release.

Joining the battle against the invasive species, which poses a significant threat to the island's ecology and economy, is a dog named Agu. According to the release, the new K-9 officer was a stray, locally referred to as a boonie dog, that was previously adopted from the GAIN shelter.

Since 1993, USDA canine detector teams have been deployed to manage the invasive brown tree snake population, preventing it from migrating to neighboring islands. Several indigenous bird species have become extinct as a result of the snakes, which have proven difficult to eradicate over the course of several decades.

Within the past year, however, the number of snakes captured has increased dramatically due to the trained canines in the program, government officials have stated.

The detection program has a full squad of 24 dogs, and Agu is the second recruited locally. According to Patrick Barnhart, supervisory wildlife biologist and canine program manager on Guam, the majority of the dogs are from off island, but all of them were adopted from shelters.

The new recruit

Kelsey Graupner, a member of the GAIN team, said she noticed Agu and recognized his characteristics and potential as a working dog. Graupner said the former stray had a great temperament and picked things up extremely quickly. Upon learning of the program’s search for more K-9 officers, she contacted Barnhart.

USDA dog trainers use a rigorous selection process when recruiting. Typically, according to the agency, it looks for small dogs with high stamina and intelligence, a readiness to work in and around environments with loud noises and high activity, as well as a good work ethic comparable to terrier mix breeds or Jack Russells. The dogs must also be in good health to handle the demands of training.

Agu was taken to the Boller Veterinary Treatment Facility on Naval Base Guam for his final assessment after undergoing a number of prolonged behavioral evaluations. The new recruit didn't spend much time at the shelter, having arrived on March 22, the USDA formally adopted him from GAIN on April 14, after the dog passed the physical examinations with excellent scores.

“It feels great knowing he’s going somewhere he’s going to live the best life at,” Graupner said. “Helping these dogs has given me an identity. I love my job and I love what I do. It's given me purpose in life that, whenever these things do happen, it's amazing. It shines a good light on GAIN, and it is doing so much for the community.”

Agu is transitioning to be a working dog now and Graupner is searching for the appropriate qualities and conducting evaluations for other canine candidates, exploring the possibility of sending more boonie dogs to the program.