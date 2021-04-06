Guam will soon have more trained workers, more entrepreneurs, and more egg farms using portions of the $303,000 in Guam Economic Development Authority grants awarded to seven private and public entities.

The latest awards increased to more than $900,000 the total provided to more than 60 organizations since 2019 under GEDA's Qualifying Certificate Community Contribution program.

The QC community contributions come from the Guam Regional Medical City and the newly opened Tsubaki Tower, in exchange for receiving tax breaks from the government of Guam.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero joined GEDA Administrator Melanie Mendiola in Monday's virtual GEDA awards ceremony for the grant program's series three, focused on organizations involved in entrepreneur incubation or training individuals in new industries.

One of the recipients, Guahan Sustainable Culture, said it will be using the $31,800 it received from GEDA to help increase local egg production by facilitating training and providing support to at least 20 would-be chicken egg farmers.

"We're very egg-cited to start this project," Michelle Crisostomo of Guahan Sustainable Culture said. "Funds will help us develop 20 new chicken farms."

Their program so far helped 70 families start raising chickens but only 10 so far ended up selling eggs, so Guahan Sustainable Culture is looking for additional 20 prospective egg farmers, Crisostomo said.

The seven organizations awarded the GEDA Qualifying Certificate Series 3 funding, out of 23 applications received, are:

Guam Hotel and Restaurant Association, $50,000

Guam Unique Merchandise and Arts, Inc., $49,911

Guam Women's Chamber of Commerce, $44,103.40

Micronesia Community Development Corp., $29,956

GCA Trades Academy, $48,480

Department of Corrections, $49,025

Oceanic Ascent Education Inc., also known as Guahan Sustainable Culture, $31,800

Mendiola said GEDA will announce this week another $300,000 in Series 4 QC Community Contribution grant funding.

GHRA President Mary Rhodes said they will provide 300 hours of mentoring for new and existing hospital and service sector small business individuals, using the GEDA grant funds.

Construction skills training in prison

Department of Corrections Director Joe Carbullido said the GEDA grant will help his agency facilitate basic construction training to 35 incarcerated individuals so they can compete for jobs when they are released from DOC and become contributing members of society.

"This is a step in the right direction in providing our incarcerated individuals job skills for entry-level construction jobs," he said.

Training for would-be entrepreneurs

Monica Guznan of Guam Unique Merchandise and Arts Inc. said the organization will use the grant money to hold a 16-week classroom and virtual customized training for would be entrepreneurs.

The Guam Women's Chamber of Commerce's goal is to have 25 women receive a comprehensive wraparound program of entrepreneurship training, mentoring and workspace, among other things.

Carlos Camacho of the Micronesia Community Development Corp. said their grant money will go toward on-the-job training for dozens of individuals who will be part of Guam's construction workforce, including those going into masonry, carpentry, steelwork and plumbing, among other things.

Bert Johnston of the GCA Trades Academy said by using the GEDA grant, the academy will be able to provide carpentry skills training to 16 displaced or unemployed individuals who lack a high school diploma.

Rebuilding Guam's economy starts with investing in its people, according to GEDA's Mendiola. The governor also said she's inspired by the seven organization's program goals that will help the island economy recover from the pandemic.