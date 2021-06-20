From weaving to spiking volleyballs, summer programs offer a variety of activities

With the ongoing ease of COVID-19 restrictions, comes new opportunities for the youth of Guam to learn new things, sharpen skills, and participate in group programs that provide some level of social interaction this summer.

This past year has been hard on many, particularly Guam's manhoben, or youth, who had to learn through a computer screen, leaving them with none of the traditional interaction the classroom as well as after-school programs had to offer pre-pandemic. With the island in recovery, summer programs are slowly resuming this year.

Program organizers hope students can again enjoy meeting face-to-face with their peers, albeit with face masks and practicing social distancing. These programs aim to elevate children from a social standpoint as well as educational, physical, and environmental knowledge.

The following includes a list of some summer programs being offered this summer:

• WestCare Pacific Islands is offering a Youth Summer Camp at the Astumbo Gym in Dededo. Camp will be from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. June 28 to July 19 for children ages 11-14. The camp is free to children and includes lunch and prizes. To register visit www.westcarepacificislands.org/events.

• Mangilao mayors office and the University of Guam are offering a a free summer program. Kids in sixth grade and up will learn how to cook, shop, and save money. They'll also learn about nutrition and wellness. This will be held from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Monday to Wednesday. For more information on registration email mangilao96913@gmail.com.

• The Mangilao Mayor’s office, along with Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness Center, is offering “It takes a Village.” This program focuses primarily on children rebuilding positive social interaction and activity. It will include activities like cooking, arts and crafts, physical activity, and learning about basic life skills. This program is held on Tuesdays from 3:30 to 5 p.m. It's open to sixth graders and up, and ends in August. For more information on registration email mangilao96913@gmail.com.

• Valley of the Latte's summer camp “Ke’ Tungo I Kuttran CHamoru” is for children ages 8 to 13 and continues through Aug. 13. Each session is two weeks and 20 campers will be accepted per session. The camp cost $325 per camper and the daily camp hours are from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Campers will explore the island and participate in workshops and activities where they will learn about the Chamoru culture. Activities include kayaking, hiking, basket weaving, and more. Campers will also be provided with a lunch plate daily. You can visit https://valleyofthelatte.com/valley-latte-guam-summer-camp-2021/ for more information and registration.

• Haggan Volleyball is offering a basic training camp for children grades 5 to 8 and teenagers grades 9 and up located at the St. John’s School Gymnasium. The camp will be held in sessions from June 21 to July 9 and cost $125 per person. The hours include 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. for grades 5-8 and 6:40 to 8:15 p.m. for grades 9 and up. Contact Chris Shepherd at 486-2825 or Mike Rabago at 687-7369.

• Talofofo gym offers a volleyball clinic on Thursdays for incoming freshman from 6 to 8:30 p.m. They also offer the same clinic on Sundays for incoming 6th graders from 1 to 3 p.m. More advanced players ranging from grades 9-12 can also visit the clinic on Sundays from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. As of now the clinic comes at no cost and no registration is needed.

• Håtsa Volleyball is hosting volleyball clinics at the Talofofo Gym. The club is split into three different divisions in each the boys and girls. Athletes are placed in a division that is tailored for their current skill level with advancement always being the goal.

Saturdays:

11 a.m. - 1 p.m. (Manhoben Division)

1- 3 p.m. (Famalao'an and Lalåhi Division)

3 -6 p.m. (Sottera and Sotteru Division)

Mondays:

4:30-6:30 p.m. (Sotteru)

6- 8 p.m. (Sottera)

Tuesdays

4:30-7:30 p.m. (Famalao'an and Lalahi)

Wednesdays

4:30-7:30 p.m. (Manhoben)

For more information, contact coaches Mike Nauta Jr. or Brian Quintanilla at 727-7835 or 727-6315, respectively. Email: hatsavolleyball@gmail.com. Website: www.hatsavolleyball.com. Instagram: hatsavolleyball